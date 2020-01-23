Tyler Gwozdz, US candidate for the Bachelorette, dies from a suspected overdose

LOS ANGELES (Variety.com) – Tyler Gwozdz, a former candidate for the US version of The Bachelorette, has died of a suspected drug overdose. He was 29 years old.

According to the Boca Raton police, Gwozdz was hospitalized on January 13 after a “medical overdose”. He later died in Florida’s Palm Beach County after spending a week in intensive care.

TMZ, who first reported his death, wrote that Gwozdz may have been unrecognized for heroin after receiving an emergency call from a woman Gwozdz found in a bathroom.

Gwozdz, known as “Tyler G.” for Bachelorette fans appeared briefly in the fifteenth season of the show in 2019. After landing the “first date” with Hannah Brown, Gwozdz abruptly left the series after three episodes without an explanation from the show.

Gwozdz later told Refinery 29 about his exit: “This was a decision I made with the producers and something I recognized that is the best decision that could be made.”

Bachelorette candidate Tyler Gwozdz dies of a suspected overdose. (Instagram)

A Brown spokesman declined to comment.

Gwozdz, who, according to ABC’s official website, had a side business in dream therapy analysis, was aiming to become a clinical psychologist.

Australian couples The Bachelor and The Bachelorette