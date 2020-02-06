Tyler Hilton, Megan Park, celebrates the birth of a little girl: “We are a family!”

February 6 (UPI) – Tyler Hilton and Megan Park celebrate the birth of their first child.

The 36-year-old singer and actress, as well as the 33-year-old actress, announced on Instagram on Thursday that they recently welcomed their first child, daughter Winnie.

Hilton shared a few photos, including a picture of himself and Park kissing while holding Winnie.

“Do you remember the project I was working on? The one I told you about was my favorite thing I was ever separated from and it killed me to keep it secret from you.” Welp, @meganparkithere and I kept it to ourselves long enough. Everyone … meets the newest member of our crew, our daughter Winnie Hilton, “Hilton wrote the post.

“It feels like we’ve known her all our lives and as a father the most natural thing I’ve ever done. To say I’m obsessed doesn’t do it justice,” he said. “Meg was amazing, both she and Winnie are doing great and just like that … we are family !!”

Park confirmed the message in a post on his own account.

“@tylerhilton and I thought we understood joy, love, meaning, and life before, but … it turned out that we weren’t even close until we met Miss. Winnie,” she wrote.

Hilarie Burton, former Hilton One Tree Hill co-star, congratulated the couple in the comments.

“My family. I love you so much beauties!” Burton wrote.

Hilton and Park kept Park’s pregnancy calm. Hilton teased the news in his Instagram biography, which says, “I’m working on something I can’t wait to share …”

Hilton is known for playing Chris Keller A tree hill and Charlie Arthur on Duration, He is also a singer who released the new album City on fire in 2019.

Park continued to portray Grace Bowman The secret life of American teenagers, You and Hilton recently starred in the television film A Christmas wish,