Tyler Joseph of 21 pilots asks fans to imagine what his unborn baby will look like

Tyler Joseph, twenty-one pilots, asked the band’s fans to imagine what his unborn baby would look like.

The front man and his wife Jenna are currently expecting their first child together. The baby is expected in about a month.

Joseph made the unusual request on his Twitter page and started addressing his followers by saying, “To my professional photo editors: When my wife and I are waiting for our first child, I want your help to show us what we’re doing I still expect. “

to my colleagues, professional image editors:

When my wife and I are waiting for our first child, I want your help to show us what to expect while we are still expecting.

I need some tasty creations, including half of my facial features and half of Jenna’s.

I can’t wait to fall in love.

– tyler jøseph (@ tylerrjoseph) February 4, 2020

He continued, “I need some tasty creations, including half my facial features and half Jenna’s. I can’t wait to fall in love.”

In addition to the fans involved in the task, Joseph’s bandmate Josh Dun also submitted his vision for the couple’s baby. He shared a photo of a doll with an overlaid head showing the bottom half of Joseph’s face and the top half of Jenna’s face. “According to my thoughtful science, this is what I expected from you,” he wrote. “Expect something like that.”

According to my thoughtful science, this is what I expected from you. Expect something like this https://t.co/AwXGOLGIlq pic.twitter.com/6GNKSOKdEK

– Josh Dun (@ Joshuadun) February 4, 2020

Joseph shared some of the submissions on his Twitter page, described various efforts as “adorable” and “the cutest girl in the world”, and asked if anyone had contact with a baby modeling agency. This girl will need representation. “

Maybe it’s because she’s my kid, but I just think she’s the cutest girl in the world. https://t.co/pdUtylgySY

– tyler jøseph (@ tylerrjoseph) February 4, 2020

Twenty One Pilots released their new album “Trench” last year. In a 4-star review, NME said: “Trench” is the sound of a band that exacerbates ambition without ever being put down by an attempt at presumption. It’s more reserved than a “blurry face”, but ultimately more rewarding. “

The couple recently talked about whether they would go away while working on the post-production of the album, as they did a year after the Blurryface campaign. “I don’t know if that would be it,” said Dun about the conception of their next album. “We both always want to do something that drives us forward.”