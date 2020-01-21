Tyler Perry drops his Netflix debut project

If you’re looking for a fresh, surprising, and ambitious thriller to start your year, look beyond A Fall From Grace. Tyler Perry’s creepy thrill ride doesn’t deliver a coherent, believable package to the audience, although there is sure to be enough high-octane material to shock in some places.

We see an older woman screaming from the roof of a suburban home – not so high, but high enough not to survive the fall – before jumping to her death. This woman is never mentioned again – apart from a very late and very unimportant remark with shoes. It’s almost like Perry doesn’t pay attention to his characters at all.

After the first scene, A Fall From Grace focuses on a young lawyer, Jasmine (Bresha Webb), who is tasked with defending a woman who is accused of murdering her husband (the title is Grace, played by Crystal Fox). Grace is determined to plead guilty. Jasmine reluctantly takes the case and initially accepts Grace’s decision, but as she investigates, the savvy litigator quickly discovers that there is much more to this story.

Grace speaks a lot from there when the two women meet in the prison interrogation room. Jasmine asks Grace what happened, what she wanted, why she was so determined to give up. Grace gives Jasmine and the audience an insight into her wild romance with the younger man – a charismatic artist – who became the husband she was supposed to beat up to death. The action then develops in a clinical and familiar manner with flashback sequences – clunky and without any cohesion. Unexciting pictures, noticeably bored extras, and a boring, clogged screenplay – have a qualified young lawyer read lines like, “I’m smart and smart,” and allow your boss to shrug and say, “I think It is a.” Thousand Year Old Thing ”- all contribute to a boring viewing experience.

Tyler Perry’s “A Fall From Grace” is now streamed on Netflix. Credit: Netflix

The writing is little favored by the fact that every actor is just waiting for his turn to speak while mechanically fidgeting rather than behaving like people. Rarely do two people get in touch with each other – they blame generic editing and a lack of emotional intelligence, social awareness or, well, a sense of authenticity in relation to people’s actual behavior in real life.

A Fall From Grace was shot in a studio in Atlanta in just five days and is dominated by a score that Netflix will undoubtedly subtitle as “exciting music”. At the same time, Perry’s camera work is shaky, only allows a subdued color scheme and is rarely deliberately framed. Overall, the film is little more than a hot mess. It tries to undermine the tired format of a white, tame crime story – not an unimportant task – but is nowhere near sharp enough to achieve its goal.

