Tyler Perry Leaves $21,000 Idea For Servers in ATL Restaurant

Tyler Perry attends ‘Tyler Perry visits the SiriusXM Hollywood studios in Los Angeles’ on Oct 08, 2019, in Los Angeles, California.Photograph: Emma McIntyre (Getty Photographs for SiriusXM)

Tyler Perry’s new Bet+ exhibit may well be “Ruthless,” but his recent act of charity was the incredibly reverse.

According to TMZ, the entertainment mogul ongoing his Superior Samaritan power and remaining a $500 tip for every of the 42 out-of-perform servers at a Houston’s restaurant in Atlanta on Sunday. Do the math—that’s $21,000 complete!

Seemingly Houston’s is a single of Perry’s beloved dining places in the metropolis and he’s a repeated patron of the spot on Northside Parkway.

Of training course, this will come at a highly needed time, as unemployment costs are promptly growing and black and brown employees are disproportionately influenced. Though the Congress-applied $2 trillion stimulus deal might supply some reprieve, it’s not anything that most people today can count on straight away as the preliminary projected rollout is May possibly. Additional, it appears to be like paper stimulus checks could maybe be delayed up to 5 months.

Perry is also enduring a need to have to adjust amid the coronavirus pandemic, which has had a domino result on quite a few sides of the amusement field.

As Atlanta local station 11Alive reports:

Very last month, Perry shut down all generation on his original programming for movies and Tv set displays for networks, together with the Oprah Winfrey Network, Nickelodeon and Guess.

A rep from his studio tells 11Alive’s The A-Scene that Perry has put all of these assignments on hold because of to developing coronavirus pandemic.