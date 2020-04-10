Tyler Perry pays groceries to seniors and high-risk shoppers at dozens of stores in New Orleans and Atlanta

Tyler Perry surprised high-risk senior and other shoppers in dozens of supermarkets by paying off grocery tubs. In the context of the Coronavirus pandemic, grocery stores throughout the United States are opening early to help the elderly avoid large crowds.

The entertainment gurus paid off its bills at 73 stores [44 Kroger supermarket in hometown Atlanta, 29 Winn-Dixies in New Orleans] on Wednesday, a time dedicated to vulnerable customers.

“Now there are so many people who are really in need and underprivileged. We wanted to go to the center of our whereabouts and what we need,” said Perry to co-host Gail King of “CBS Dismorning.” Told in the clip. Of an interview that will be broadcast on Friday.

“Now many people are really, really struggling and disadvantaged. We wanted to go to the center of where we are and what we need.” — @TylerPerry told @GayleKing that Tell after paying for 73 shoppers in Atlanta and New Orleans.

@CBS Friday only. pic.twitter.com/4QTrfWpQGA

— CBS Dismorning [@CBSThisMorning] April 9, 2020

In a statement to Crog Atlanta’s affiliate WGCL-TV, Kroger’s Corporate Affairs Manager Felix Turner called it “the joy of seeing customers being filled with joy and gratitude.”

Uplift ›



More uplift

“We would like to thank Perry for his kind and generous thanks to this unprecedented outbreak,” Turner said.

In New Orleans, Windixie shoppers were very happy to learn about Perry’s surprise. I received a piece of paper saying “Random kindness. Please show it to the cashier before 8 am.” After knowing that their bills were covered, the video shows that they were shocked and left a smile.

“She finished,” Oh, I want to let you know that you’re not borrowing anything. Tyler Perry is paying for this grocery this morning. ” I’m almost dead! “Shopper Elizabeth Hunter told CBS New Orleans’ affiliate WWL-TV. “You hear about these things, but never expect it to happen to you.”

“We had this big smile on our face when we came in and the manager was handing out paper,” said another customer, Erin Cowser.

Meanwhile, Perry mourned the death of the crew he had worked with for many years. He stressed how coronaviruses are affecting imbalances in African Americans, and emphasized the importance of social distance.

“STAY HOME !! Keep yourself alive and stay alive! If you don’t do it for yourself, do it for those you love and those who love you,” she said.

“My mother always told me not to wait for help! Let’s help yourself!” He added.

. [TagsToTranslate] winn-dixie