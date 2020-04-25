Tyler Perry Works Safe to Open Atlanta Studios

exclusive

Tyler Perry didn’t jump in to open his 330-acre Atlanta studio complex, but we do know he worked in a truly unique, interesting and safe way to shoot TV shows there during the coronavirus pandemic.

Studio sources told TMZ, Tyler has a plan he is currently running at the flagpole with his studio execs, and such. Productions to stand by his facility had a cast and crew screening on the first day of filming. Everyone will be tested, and everyone who tries negative will be invited to the mass, where they will live throughout production.

As for where they live, well, there are many options. The facility used was an army base, and there were 141 barracks on site – all available. There are also 40 historic houses in addition. Tyler has built nearly 30 homes in bulk for various productions, and they all work. And, we were told if he lost the idea that he was going to build some pre-fab hotels.

The cast and crew can use all facilities, including a gym, bar and restaurant. A hospital building was set up for one of the shows, and we were told that Tyler believed it could be functioning well and he was considering bringing a doctor and nurse.

We are told that Tyler will first re-open his performance – 6 tv shows solid. Each show takes about 2 1/2 weeks to film a stage, so the cast and crew will show up for just 3 shy days, go home a week and then come back and do it again. They will also get additional compensation for dealing with the situation.

There are still open issues. What do you do with players of the day and extras? What happens if there are family medical needs that require a member or crew to leave?

Tyler’s review told us to make sure there were no unions or other issues, but that seemed like a super-creative way to deal with the virus and the economy.