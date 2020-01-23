Tyler Perry’s impressive career in 20 pictures

Tyler Perry … the man, the myth, the Madea. It has been a long and illustrious career for this funny man and his time is not over yet. He still has a lot of work to do, and the amount of work he’s already done has helped him get bigger and better things.

Is this the kind of person we want a lot of money for? Absolutely!

Hollywood has to learn a thing or two from Tyler Perry. Sure, he doesn’t have the best-known face and the best-known career in Hollywood or the greatest fortune, but he is certainly one of the best-known people on the verge of fame. Not to forget, he tidies up when it comes to working with Oprah on her network.

Is that too much info too fast? Convince yourself, because we have described his entire career here.

20 Everyone saw a Tyler Perry movie

pagesix.com

Seriously, it will be difficult for you to find someone who has not seen at least one scene from a Tyler Perry film. Even those of us who don’t see a lot of movies are familiar with these characters and know that he’s one of the most influential television writers working in Hollywood today.

19 But where did this superstar come from?

biografie.de

Given that the information above is accurate (and we are fairly confident that it does), we must now look at how. How did Tyler Perry become such a superstar? Did he hang around on the comedy track for years? Did he go through a list of bit parts and one-liners before winning gold?

18 It turns out that his films aren’t the only thing he’s famous for

oscars.com

Believe it or not, none of these films is really an accurate account of how Tyler Perry became so successful. Tyler Perry became famous for his films, but he had somewhat more humble (but still more profitable) beginnings. Tyler Perry’s career started where so many successful people in the film industry started … in the theater.

17 His first musical was a complete success

twitter.com

Insider tells us that his first project that makes a solid change wasn’t his first film. Instead, it was his first musical. I know that I’ve been changed, it was said and I hear it’s an incredible piece of stage art. This piece toured for two years and made everyone listen and pay attention.

16 All the way back in 1998!

tmz.com

Okay, let’s be specific: this wasn’t his first piece … far from it. His IMDb profile states that Perry has been writing scripts and scenes since he was 18, long before 1998 (no offense, Tyler Perry, but you weren’t exactly a spring chicken in 1998). However, it was the one who made him the most famous.

15 With this he began his theater trip

washingtonpost.com

Since then, he has had a long career in the theater, including a second show that also had a fairly large appearance. He was even seen as an actor on stage, especially as a character that many of us know (whether we love the character or not is controversial for many). Can anyone guess what character that is?

14 Wherever Madea came from

thenewyorker.com

That’s right! It is Madea! Madea is the star of many Tyler Perry films and a stereotypical character that resonates with many people in the African American community, including Tyler Perry. Though she may be a bit out of date now, her popularity has increased over many years and hit many people.

13 Whom he continued playing for 16 years

amazon.com

Tyler Perry embodied the character of Madea on stage or on the screen. Spike Lee told insiders that “she has preserved embarrassing and degrading stereotypes … like the naughty, illiterate, black-haired woman.”

However, Tyler Perry claims in the same article that people like them actually exist and that it is ridiculous to deny their existence.

12 Okay, but where do the films come in?

twitter.com

Madea is the link between the stage and the screen. Variety tells us that Tyler Perry Madea is retiring these days, but she has been useful for quite a while. She was the character that Perry brought from the stage to the screen and was one of the characters in his first film.

11 In 2005 he started his filmmaking career

pinterest.com

Tyler Perry started writing scripts back in 2005 (15 years ago!). The phrase “overnight sensation” is thrown around a lot, but Perry is someone who actually legitimately embodies it. Insider writes that his first film “debuted at # 1 the weekend it was released in 2005”.

10 Indeed with the Madea character

variety.com

Although she wasn’t the star of the first film, she is the most successful aspect of the Tyler Perry empire. It has been the focus of a number of films, and we are always amazed at how these films become more and more successful … even the one with a funeral, an activity that doesn’t seem like a recipe for a box office.

9 TV came next, of course

oprah.com

Like most successful film authors, Perry switched to the television world pretty quickly. License fees, longer contracts and per episode fees; What can you not love about TV? Frankly, we think it was a good shift for him. His soap operas are a breathtaking display of his craft … and his comedy work is ‘perfecto’.

8 And then Oprah got her hands on him

christianpost.com

In fact, everything was so good that Oprah wanted to go into it. Insider reports that she finally offered him airtime on her channel, and he turned out to be a successful soap opera for her season after season. Not to mention all the other credits he has collected on his IMDb page!

7 When he devotes himself to other aspects of production

nydailynews.com

Manufacturing is something that Perry works hard to learn. Although he has some experience with his own projects, learning Oprah is a step in the right direction that everyone would be happy about. He turned to her to learn more about producing and creating, and the partnership continued.

6 He became a leading man

nbcnews.com

Yes, Tyler Perry is an actor. He not only writes things, he also acts in them. Removing the Madea wig was a big step for him, however. His character, Alex Cross, was a huge leap, but unfortunately found only mediocre reviews. We personally thought it was great and we don’t even like detective stories!

5 And started working in soap operas

vanityfair.com

No, how … seriously started working in soap operas. And for a good reason! Our theory is that the Madea character and the subsequent films had a rather formulaic comedy and action. Soap operas are pretty much all formulaic. This means that as a writer, he can focus on characters and world-building things. A great exercise … and one that every good writer would love.

4 … that are still running!

whatson.sling.com

Oprah just can’t let go of Tyler Perry, sure. Although, to be fair, why would she want to? Perrys Soap’s audience is still high and insiders tell us they’ve increased their OWN channel’s audience. If that’s not a good quality feature, we don’t know what it is!

3 His IMDb is packed

imdb.com

We have said it before and we will say it again: Tyler Perry has so many credits on his IMDb that it feels like a squirrel is keeping nuts for the winter. Will he ever dig up one of these chestnuts on the screen? Or are these acorns lurking in an abandoned tree notch forever?

2 The world would be a different place without him

zora.medium.com

Not only would there be another entertainment market, we also guarantee that there won’t be that many young people dreaming of a career in film. Sure, Madea has had some backlashes lately. At least his career is evidence of hard work and belief in dreams.

Well done, Tyler Perry

power106.com

All in all, we’ll just give him a solid “well done” and send him on his way. Is Madea our favorite? Not necessarily. Is it an important piece of history? Yes. Although we are sad that he is retiring, we are very glad that he does not plan to retire soon. With or without a wig, we take any perry we can get.

Next

10 celebrities who are part of Eddie Murphy’s Inner Circle (10 who stay away)

