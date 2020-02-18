[Tyler rides about to Keg Cowboy for Tasty Tuesday!]

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Tyler saddled up and rode more than to Keg Cowboy for one more Delicious Tuesday!

Chef Brian Nelson cooked up some delightful pretzels at the cafe on 108 East Principal Street.

This is all foremost up to the Style of Lake Murray party, which kicks off on March five at the DoubleTree by Hilton on Bush River Road.

The celebration starts off at 6: 30 p.m. with lots of music and neighborhood distributors with delightful meals to attempt.

For additional information on the function, take a look at Lake Murray’s website by clicking right here.