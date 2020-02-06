Tyler Roberts claims Leeds’ squad “knows they are the best in the championship” and “deserves” promotion to the Premier League

Tyler Roberts insists the Leeds United team know they are the best team in the championship and deserve to be in the Premier League next season.

The whites have completely eliminated their considerable lead at the top of the table after only two wins in the last ten games.

Tyler Roberts has returned for a crucial time of the season for Leeds

Marcelo Bielsa’s team must now recede in style, but face rivals Nottingham Forest and Brentford – with the meeting on Saturday at City Ground LIVE on talkSPORT 2!

However, Roberts, who was just the second time since November’s defeat against Wigan at Elland Road last weekend since November, emphasizes that the team has full confidence in the promotion this season.

He told the Yorkshire Post: “All the boys know we are the best team in the championship and we deserve to be promoted.

“We showed that last season and this season in particular with our performances, which dominate game by game.

Since the whites won the championship, they have been one point behind leaders West Brom

“We know we have it inside us and we believe we can make it across the finish line.

“Everyone has a long way to go. After that [the next two away games] there will be 14. After that everything can happen.

“It’s two great games to play against the teams that are fighting with us. It will show what it is about.

“I am sure we will play our usual game. Control property, create opportunities. I think we can win both games and I am sure that everyone in the locker room will too. “

