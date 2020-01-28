Tyler, the creator, of why his first Grammy win is bittersweet

Last night (January 26th) Tyler, The Creator won its first Grammy Award. The award was given for the “Best Rap Album” by IGOR 2019. The Odd Future founder had previously been nominated for his previous LP Flower Boy 2017. At the beginning of the decade, Tyler was also associated with the nomination of Frank Ocean as “Album of the Year” for Channel Orange.

Backstage after the win, Tyler received the award with a bittersweet feeling. Although the 28-year-old MC / producer made rap music, IGOR mixes a variety of genres. In the eyes of many fans, IGOR defied rap and hip-hop. This was evident in Tyler’s televised performance of “EARFQUAKE” (see below) alongside Boyz II Men and “Uncle” Charlie Wilson, one of the highlights of the night.

Diddy hits the Grammys for failing to comply with hip-hop & calls for boycott (video)

“I’m half and half there,” Tyler told reporters about his feelings when he won the award for best rap album. “On the one hand, I’m just grateful that what I did was recognized in a world like this. But it’s also a shame that we – and I mean people who look like me – do everything influences the genre, or everything that they always put in a rap or urban category. ”

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j5a42MwoYsw (/ embed)

The artist continued: “I don’t like this ‘urban’ word. It’s just the politically correct way to tell me the N-word. When I hear that “Why can’t we just be in pop?”, Half of me thought that the “rap” nomination was a compliment to the backhand. ”

Tyler, the creator, repeatedly flirts with Funkmaster Flex in a crazy freestyle

Tyler compared it to video games and gave an audience an unplugged controller “so he can shut up and feel good. It felt a bit like that. But another half of me is very grateful that the art I made could be recognized at a level like this if I don’t do the radio stuff. I don’t play in Target. I am in a completely different world than what many people hear here. I am thankful and ehh. ”

IGOR defeated Dreamville’s Revenge Of The Dreamers III, YBN Cordaes The Lost Boy, Meek Mills Championships and 21 Savage’s i am i was.

Freddie Gibbs & Madlib’s bandana is YOUR best rap album of 2019

#BonusBeat: Tyler, The Creator plays “EARFQUAKE” with Boyz II Men and Uncle Charlie Wilson at the 2020 Grammy Awards:

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XyihlREUghk (/ embed)