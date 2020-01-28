Tyler, the creator, wins Grammy and calls for racism in the music genre

Tyler, the creator, has been a big part of the music for some time. I remember discovering his music when he was part of the Odd Future collective and has been following him ever since, along with the sea of ​​controversy that followed him. He has undoubtedly grown and developed as an artist and won the prize for the best rap album for Igor. However, he did use his platform and interview to highlight racism in the way the recording academy organizes artists into music genres.

Tyler was asked how he felt about victory considering all of the things we learned about the way the process was voted. The Grammy winner said he was grateful, but was aware that black people are always categorized as rap or urban if they “do anything that affects the genre”. He says we all know what “urban” code is for, and he’s not wrong.

In recent years, the Grammys have come under fire because they snub black artists in the non-urban slots. In the meantime, they will highlight the same artists in promotional materials to keep the stubs in their seats. In 2019, Janelle Monaé was only nominated for two awards, “Album of the Year” and “Best Music Video”. Beyoncé made Lemonade one of the best albums of her life and only won the “Best Urban Contemporary Album” and Best Music Video awards. “Rihannas Anti, Nicki Minajs Pinkprint… the list goes on and on.

What makes it worse is that other artists put music that is obviously worthy of one of the Big Four Awards (Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Best New Artist) into a genre category. Most artists are insulted because Rap albums get stuck in a musical “ghetto” that has only been overcome a few times.

Lizzo, who won “Best Pop Solo Performance” for “Truth Hurts”, is the first black woman to ever win in this category and the second black person after Pharrell Williams to receive the award. Pop music only means pop music, and considering that the most popular genre in the world is rap music and three of the greatest artists of the past decade are black women (Beyoncé, Rihanna, Nicki Minaj), it seems stupid that this is the only one most awards were awarded for things like “Best Rap / Sung Performance” and “R & B” that represent “black” spaces in music.

This is not intended to affect the artistry or meaning of their work, or the fact that we need spaces to highlight artists who mainly work in a genre. But Beyoncé is a pop star, Rihanna is a pop star, and they should be nominated for pop prizes.

