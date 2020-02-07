Tyler Wallace accused of spraying Lysol into Joliet Walmart while wearing the “I have coronavirus” sign

A 19-year-old Joliet man surrendered to the police on charges of spraying disinfectant in a suburb of Walmart in the southwest, causing nearly $ 10,000 in damage while carrying a sign saying: “Please note, I have coronavirus. “

Tyler D. Wallace has been charged with criminal property violations, disorderly conduct, and shoplifting, according to a statement from the Joliet police. He turned himself into police on Thursday.

Police identified Wallace as a suspect in the February 2 incident after sharing surveillance photos of two people reportedly walking through a Joliet Walmart spraying Lysol on products and products.

Tyler D. Wallace Police arrest photo

The police said they had arrived at Walmart around 4.10 pm. in the 1400 block of Route 59 and one of them was wearing a yellow surgical mask.

The masked suspect wore a hand-made sign with the text “Watch out, I have the Corona virus” and then sprayed Lysol on products, clothing, and health and beauty products, police said.

Walmart estimated the loss of products to be more than $ 7,300, and the cleaning fee was more than $ 2,400, police said.

A Will County judge set his bail at $ 20,000, according to district records. He must appear in court on Friday afternoon.

A 17-year-old boy who was with Wallace was accused of criminal offenses and disorderly conduct in the juvenile court, police said.