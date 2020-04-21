Type Bold Season 4B Gets The Prime and Peeking Date

The Bold type won’t let us hang out any longer.

E! News officially announces that Freeform-style BFF will return for the second half of the fourth season on Thursday, June 11, at 10pm, and you can catch a glimpse with the introduction by Katie Stevens, Aisyah Dee, and Meghann Fahy in the intro above.

The first half of the season said goodbye in March to the wedding of Sutton and Richard, along with some big changes for the three girls. Sutton is now being promoted to stylist, which means he and Richard will stay within striking distance, while Kat loses her job at Scarlet after standing before the boss. Jane, meanwhile, solves a problem with her boyfriend after finding out he tricked her, and underwent multiple mastectomy.

Halfway through, Jane now has a new body and a new responsibility to handle, Kat has to find a new direction, and Sutton gets some “shocking” news that is uplifting her world.

Plus, Melora Hardin made her TV debut with the second episode back!

Although the production closes before the last two episodes of the season are over, there’s still plenty of season to enjoy, and you can follow the episodes on Hulu as you, in Freeform’s words, “#StaytheFFHome.”

Bold type returns on Thursday, June 11 at 10pm on Freeform.