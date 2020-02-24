tyrell-robinson-sacked-by-bradford-city-following-boy-or-girl-sex-offence-prices

Bradford have sacked Tyrell Robinson for gross misconduct just after the winger was charged with participating in sexual action with a youngster, the League Two club have declared.

The 22-12 months-previous has been suspended by the Bantams considering the fact that the alleged offence occurred in August 2018.

Getty Images Tyrell Robinson will appear before Bradford magistrates in April

Robinson has been billed by West Yorkshire Police with participating in penetrative sexual activity with a kid, a spokesperson explained.

The former Arsenal youth player has also been billed with 1 count of earning an indecent impression of a baby and two counts of distributing an indecent graphic of a boy or girl.

A Bradford statement confirmed Robinson’s sacking on Monday.

“Bradford City Soccer Club has parted corporation with Tyrell Robinson,” read through the assertion.

“This arrives right after West Yorkshire Police verified expenses had been introduced towards Robinson, next his arrest in August 2018.

“Robinson has been dismissed from the remainder of his agreement on grounds of committing gross misconduct.

“The club will be creating no further more comment on the issue.”

Robinson will appear before Bradford magistrates on April seven.