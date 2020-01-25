Tyrone McCullagh admits to having “White Chocolate” chip on his shoulder

RINGSIDE 25/01/2020

Undefeated Tyrone McCullagh explains what and who motivates him to take the glory of #GoldenContract.

Derry’s “White Chocolate” (14: 0, 6 KOs) entered the semi-finals on February 18, together with British champion Ryan Walsh, world championship challenger Jazza Dickens and pre-tournament favorite Leigh Wood.

While recognizing the excellence of his rivals, McCullagh is completely confident of defying outsider status.

McCullagh said, “I really believe that there are not many of my three potential opponents that separate them.” They are all very, very good.

“Without a doubt, whoever I get it will be my toughest opponent so far, but I always said that the higher the quality of the opponent, the better quality you will see.” You haven’t seen her yet.

“On February 21st, it’s my most beautiful spectacle. I know a lot of people think I’m here to make the numbers, and I’m not blaming them because I’m a super bantamweight with only 14 battles against this three that have world championships etc.

“I am happy to have the label” the beginner “in it. I can imagine that I am the outsider that I draw. It fits me on the floor because it takes all the pressure off me.

“I have a small chip on my shoulder. I have a few people out there that I have to prove wrong, and that’s what motivated me with this camp. I’m thinking about going out and silencing my doubters.

“Johnny Nelson said I have no power, but that’s not true – I have the first five seasons of it on DVD in my collection. Aside from jokes, I have devastating power, but I don’t want co-bonuses because I’m not greedy am. “

The highly anticipated four final collisions will take place at York Hall on February 21, along with the super lightweight counterparts – live on Sky Sports in the UK in collaboration with Matchroom Boxing and on ESPN + in the U.S. in collaboration with Top Rank.