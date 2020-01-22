Tyrone McKenna starts another explosion at rival Ohara Davies

RINGSIDE 22/01/2020

Tyrone McKenna launched his last attack on Ohara Davies before the # GoldenContract semi-final.

“The Mighty Celt” (20-1-1, 6 KOs) will participate in the raffle on February 18 alongside Davies (20-2, 15 KOs), Mohamed Mimoune and Jeff Ofori.

After Hackney got involved in an argument with “Two Tanks” at the featherweight quarter-finals, the fire of rivalry in Belfast burns brighter than ever.

McKenna said: “Ohara Davies has a new coach because I have a new coach. He is desperate to be me. It won’t make a difference. Angelo Dundee was able to revive and train him for 10 years and Ohara still couldn’t get enough to beat me.

“I am not worried about anything or anyone in this tournament. Under the guidance and guidance of Peter Taylor, I will clean up this competition. Trust is sky-high and people should be ready to see a new Tyrone McKenna.

“I could say all the usual clichés about not making compromises, flying around in sparring and preparing for a master class, blah blah. Who gives a sh * t? You will see it on February 21st. Anyone who steps in front of me is either knocked out or excluded.

“As far as Mimoune is concerned, I am the solution to” The Problem “. Under Peter Taylor, I am extremely confident that I will hit him. Jeff Ofori comes from the lightweight and I know that he will train his balls, but I am just too good to lose against him.

“Everyone knows that I’m the big draw in this competition. Do you remember the quarterfinals? I brought a lot more from Ireland than some of the fighters who live around the corner from York Hall did tells you how much support I have. “

Together with the super-light semi-final, Leigh Wood, Ryan Walsh, Jazza Dickens and Tyrone McCullagh fight for the places in the feather-light # GoldenContract final.