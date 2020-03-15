Tyronesha laws reportedly claiming $ 30,000 in damages after DaBaby allegedly hit them – Up News Info

Relatives, things continue to get worse for DaBaby after allegedly hitting Tyronesha laws earlier this month. You may recall he was seen in a widely circulated clip hitting a woman who he said put the phone on his face to take a photo. He later apologized for the incident, but that may not be enough, as he is now suing thousands.

@Pitchfork reports, Tyronesha Laws is now suing DaBaby for assault, neglect and willful imposition of emotional distress, according to recently filed court documents. As previously reported, Laws and his newly acquired lawyer are seeking a formal jury trial for the alleged event, but apparently not enough.

The lawsuit lawsuit cites “head and face injuries” as well as “extreme mental and emotional distress, cit; caused by the incident and the aftermath of” social media threats “he received from others following the incident. $ 30,000 in damages.

Law attorneys Matt Morgan and Chelsea Cromer issued the following statement regarding their intentions for the case:

Morgan & Morgan has filed a formal lawsuit against DaBaby in connection with the Tampa incident. The incident was outrageous and shocking. We have requested a jury trial and hope to present all the circumstances surrounding it to a peer jury from our clients. Our goal is to discourage similar behavior in the future and to send the message that this kind of behavior is not tolerated in the United States. “

Meanwhile, DaBaby and his camp continue to defend their claims that Laws Tyronesha was not the woman to be beaten, but instead claimed that she was another fan of the audience.

