Tyrrell Hatton has survived difficult Bay Hill to gain API

Arnold Palmer Invitational resembled a major, with only one score below 70 on Sunday.

Rory McIlroy shot his best final round 76 at the PGA Tour event

Bayhill has responded to the most demanding tests on this side of the measure. Hatton won the Arnold Palmer Invitational by playing without a bogey in the last seven holes on Sunday, two over 74.

This was his fifth victory in his world, his first PGA tour, and his second start after returning from right wrist surgery in the off-season.

However, the 28-year-old Englishman could only smile when he beat three-footed par pat on March 18 and beat Mark Leishman in one shot. Rough, fragile conditions at Bayhill.

Hatton ended with a 284 under four. One of the four players to beat par in a week, the smallest Bayhill since 1980. Due to the very tough course, Matt Fitzpatrick, the only player to beat 70 on the weekend, closed at 69. .

Rory McIlroy, one shot behind the final round, won the best final round at a PGA Tour Certified event since 76 at the 2013 US Open Merion. He is still in fifth place, finishing eighth in the world’s top five by September.

San James, who became the first player since David Duval in 1997 and tried to win the title on the PGA Tour for two weeks in a row, had a chance until he entered the water with phenomenal double bogey on the 13th.

He, a list that includes Hatton, was not alone in making large numbers.

He had a three-shot lead when blowing into the par 4 11 water, and on the third shot he successfully beat the green, chipped short of the putting surface and had to make six feet for the double Did not. bogie.

Gesture, temper, everything was on display. He missed a birdie’s opportunity on the 12th of par 5 and sent a tee shot [front pin guarded by the green] to a rough rough ankle on the 13th.

But he dug it up to set a two-pat par, and Hatton became nervous. He saved pars a little further from the green in the next two shots-they were good iron shots, but the putting surfaces were very hard and could not hold anything. Par 5 On 16th, he saved par from the back banker. And hit the green [another small miracle] with a par 3 17 par.

“When I made the double at 11, I thought I actually played it myself,” Hutton said. “Green saw the 14 scoreboard and noticed that he had a one-shot lead. I was a little surprised. To hold here and win … it’s such an iconic venue. More than a month. “

Im finished 73 and finished alone in third place, followed by Bryan Deshambo hitting 32 with 71 in the back nine.

Joel Damen has never had more than 71 rounds throughout the week. It was Sunday. He had no chance to win, but in his fifth draw, he won one of three spots for the British Open this summer. How to celebrate it?

“I think I’ll probably just lie down on the sofa after this,” Dammen said.

Keith Mitchell [71] and Danny Lee [75] have also been exempt from the Royal St. George’s Open.

McIlroy’s chance began to fall apart when he hit the driver through the lee fairway, and the next shot squirted into the bunker to the right as the par-5 hole 6 was too rough. From 90 yards away he made it too thin into the rock over the green, causing a double bogey.

After three holes, he sent a tee shot to the left and out of bounds and closed the back nine. His chance was over when McIlroy shot 40 in the front nine and slept from 25 feet for a bogey in a par 5 12.

The average Sunday score was 75.06, the toughest final round at Bayhill since 1983. Hatton’s 284 was the highest score ever won in Arnold Palmer Invitational since it began in 1979.

However, for a man who appeared red, Hatton never looked beautiful in a red alpaca sweater that won Bayhill.

