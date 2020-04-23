Tyson closes the beef factory in Pasco, Washington, to test Covid staff

Tyson Foods (TSN) – Get Report said it was shutting down its beef facility in Pasco, Washington state, while facility employees are being tested for coronavirus.

Tyson will work with health officials from Walla Walla, Benton and Franklin counties to test more than 1,400 coronavirus employees.

Workers will continue to be compensated while the plant is closed for testing.

“We have taken on both our responsibilities to continue feeding the nation and seriously keeping our team members safe and sound,” said Steve Stouffer, president of the Tyson Fresh Meats team, in a statement.

The facility produces enough beef in one day to feed four million people.

This is the second plant that Tyson Foods will close this week.

Tyson said its beef and pork subsidiary, Tyson Fresh Meats, plans to indefinitely suspend operations at its Waterloo, Iowa facility this week.

The plant, Tyson’s largest pig plant, operated at reduced production levels due to worker absenteeism amidst questions about the safety of the coronavirus in the plant.

“Despite our continued efforts to keep our people safe while fulfilling our vital role of feeding American families, the combination of worker absenteeism, covid-19 cases and community concerns led to our decision to stop production,” said Stouffer.

The company said the move would disrupt a “viable market outlet for farmers and further help disrupt the nation’s pork offering.”

The company also said that workers at that plant will continue to be compensated while the plant is closed.

The Tyson shares at the last check rose 1.4% to $ 60.76.

