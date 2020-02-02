Tyson Fury admits that the horror cut could begin in the Deontay Wilder rematch

Tyson Fury has admitted that when rematching with Deontay Wilder there is a risk that the cut will open over his right eye.

The two heavyweights competed on February 22 after their first fight ended in a draw in December 2018.

Tyson Fury’s cut was cruel and it took 47 stitches

In his convincing victory against Otto Wallin, Fury suffered a nasty cut that required a remarkable 47 stitches.

When asked about the cut, Fury said to Sky Sports: “The eye is fine.

“The eye is pretty well healed. Is there a risk? I don’t know because I’m not a surgeon.

“I am sure that there will be. I can’t change that.

“When it opens, it opens to us. It’s out of my control. I can’t do anything about this eye opening in a fight. “

Deontay Wilder says he will attack Tyson Fury’s cut

Fury will be in a boxing match for the first time since Wallin was overcome.

The Gypsy King made his ring debut when he defeated Braun Strowman at the WWE Crown Jewel in October.

Fury’s cut didn’t open in a square circle, but Wilder showed that he would aim at it.

He said: “I will definitely use this cut as a target and I will definitely open it again.

“I’ll make sure I open it and I’ll make sure I open a new one.”

“It will be a bloody night for him and all I can say is” Buddy Rest Up “, you will need it, it will be a long and painful night.”