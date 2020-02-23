tyson-fury-appears-to-taunt-anthony-joshua-with-cheeky-information-on-gum-protect-throughout-deontay-wilder-combat

Tyson Fury appeared to taunt heavyweight rival Anthony Joshua by bearing a Nigeria-themed gumshield during his 7 round thrashing of Deontay Wilder on Saturday night.

The ‘Gypsy King’ added the WBC and Ring Journal heavyweight titles to his lineal championship, 2 times knocking the American down.

Twitter Tyson Fury flashed a ‘Nigeria’ mouthguard during his acquire more than Deontay Wilder

Inevitably, Mark Breland in the corner for the ‘Bronze Bomber’ decided to toss in the towel following looking at his fighter acquire a beating at the fingers of the Brit.

Obtaining taken the only belt which eluded him from his preceding globe heavyweight title reign – fans are ready for an undisputed title clash versus WBA, IBF and WBO title-holder Joshua.

And Fury appeared to goad his domestic rival during the contest by wearing a mouth guard with ‘Nigeria’ scribbled on, which appeared to be in reference to AJ’s Nigerian heritage.

Joshua presently is in Nigeria at the moment and is exceptionally proud of his origins, proudly bearing a tattoo of the African region on his shoulder. Talking to talkSPORT on Sunday morning, Fury’s co-promoter Frank Warren warned rival Eddie Hearn to scrap Joshua’s proposed bout with Kubrat Pulev in June.

Tyson Fury mocks Deontay Wilder for doubting his punch energy

AFP or licensors Fury dropped the Bronze Bomber two times in advance of the struggle was stopped in the seventh

“Well I was expressing all along let’s make it a 50-50 deal. I by no means had any problem with that all the way through.

“He was under no circumstances severe about that combat, now they Have to have Tyson Fury. But let’s get exactly where we are Deontay Wilder has 30 days to invoke a rematch.

“In the meantime, Anthony Joshua has to fight Pulev. They’ve a lot more or fewer agreed to it and I’m led to feel they are going to make an announcement on that future 7 days.

“He [Hearn] better pull him out of that Pulev fight simply because I am a little bit worried that if Pulev hits him on the chin he may well cease him. In that 12 months he has talked about, Tyson’s inventory has substantially risen.”