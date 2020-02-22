[tyson-fury,-deontay-wilder-the-two-weigh-weighty-for-mgm-rematch]

Planet Boxing Information 22/02/2020

📸 Mikey Williams

Despite Bob Arum disputing a scaling of 270 lbs, Tyson Fury weighed in A few Pounds heavier than that mark on Friday at the MGM Grand.

Fury formerly said he’d be ‘270 kilos of sound rock’ for Wilder, which Arum instructed WBN might not be the situation.

“You have to have an understanding of, when you are dealing with a six-foot, nine-inch man – a massive human being, you can turn a lot of excess fat into muscle. With that muscle, he’s heading to put on weight. But it is not like flab excess weight. It’s not like Andy Ruiz’s bodyweight,” Arum completely told World Boxing Information prior to the weigh-in.

“He seems to be a lot more in shape to me than I observed him in the past two fights. His overall body is a good deal a lot more svelte. So, it is that resulting in a lot more fat, you know I have definitely no idea. But it is not like anyone putting on an excess 10 or fifteen lbs . of body fat.

“I really don’t even know if he has place it on for the reason that I know from the nutritionist that he’s ingesting effectively. There is no junk food. Every little thing that is going into his technique is monitored, as opposed to the very first two fights he experienced with me. “Fury has a correct nutritionist now on the lookout out for him. He’s in excellent condition. He works out 2 times a day, so if there is more pounds, it will definitely be of no consequence.

“I never even know if there is a bodyweight difference. “I really don’t know where that selection (270 lbs .) came from. From time to time fighters say a lot of sthat genuinely is not appropriate.

“He just seems to be a great deal fitter than he did for the final two fights,” he explained.

For his component, Wilder weighed the heaviest of his profession at 231.

WEIGHTS

ESPN+ PPV and FOX Athletics PPV (9 p.m. ET)

Tyson Fury 273 lbs vs. Deontay Wilder 231lbs



(Fury’s Lineal and Wilder’s WBC Earth Heavyweight Championship — 12 Rounds)

Charles Martin 254 lbs vs. Gerald Washington 236.5 lbs



(IBF Heavyweight Planet Title Eliminator— 12 Rounds)

Emanuel Navarrete 122 lbs vs. Jeo Santisima 122 lbs



(Navarrete’s WBO Junior Featherweight Entire world Title — 12 Rounds

Sebastian Fundora 153.5 lbs vs. Daniel Lewis 153 lbs



(Super Welterweight — 10 Rounds

ESPN (8 p.m. ET)

Javier Molina 141.five lbs vs. Amir Imam 141.five lbs



(Super Light-weight — 10 Rounds)

ESPNews (seven: 30 p.m. ET)

Subriel Matias 142 lbs vs. Petros Ananyan 142 lbs



(Super Lightweight — 10 Rounds)



ESPN App (five p.m. ET)

Matt Conway 132.five lbs vs. Gabriel Flores Jr. 132.5 lbs



(Lightweight — eight Rounds)

Vito Mielnicki, Jr. 147 lbs vs. Corey Champion 147 lbs



(Welterweight — four Rounds)

Alberto Guevara 126 lbs vs. Isaac Lowe 125.5 lbs



(Lowe’s WBC Worldwide Featherweight title — 10 Rounds)

Rolando Romero 137 lbs vs. Arturs Ahmetovs 136 lbs



(Light-weight — eight Rounds)