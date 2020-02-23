[Tyson Fury Dominates, Wins by TKO in seventh Round—After Appearing to Lick Blood Off of Wounded Deontay Wilder’s System]

Converse about having a “taste for blood.”

British boxer Tyson Fury carefully dominated American Deontay Wilder all through seven, bloody rounds, inevitably taking the WBC heavyweight title by TKO, but not just before showing to bizarrely lick blood off of his wounded opponent’s neck through a clinch.

And over weight but far more intense Fury controlled the combat from the start, landing major punches that appeared to toss an unsteady Wilder around the ring. This victory drops Wilder’s file to 42–1–1, but enhances the “Gypsy King” to a 30–0–1 career report. With the get, Fury also statements the vacant WBC title that Wilder experienced briefly retained soon after the pair’s very first battle extra than a year ago.

The much-heralded rematch of the two boxers on Saturday night time in Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Backyard garden Arena was meant to solve the unfinished business enterprise of 2018, which their 1st match ended in a controversial split draw irrespective of Wilder scoring two knockdowns of Fury. This time, Fury returned the favor, putting Wilder on the mat in the third and fifth rounds.

By the sixth spherical, a reduce on Wilder’s remaining ear experienced started to gush, speckling Fury in pink, and then, in the most weird instant of the combat, Fury leaned in to Wilder’s neck during a clinch and unmistakably stuck out his tongue fast as if to lap up his opponent’s blood. The surreal go evoked Mike Tyson’s infamous biting of Evander Holyfield’s ear for the duration of a 1997 WBA heavyweight championship combat.

Just in excess of a minute-and-a-50 percent into the seventh round, Wilder’s corner signaled the referee to end the fight to secure their boxer, who was having brutally pummeled.

Some quick highlights of the fight are beneath.

Ouch #WilderFury2 pic.twitter.com/SaoC7UBqxN — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 23, 2020

FURY Floors WILDER Stream #WilderFury2 on ESPN+ https://t.co/mqDaw58TJa pic.twitter.com/TZZuYqEfPN — ESPN (@espn) February 23, 2020

WILDER IS DOWN Yet again Stream #WilderFury2 on ESPN+ https://t.co/T5DcIJNxFd pic.twitter.com/Y5UyGDAwbc — ESPN (@espn) February 23, 2020