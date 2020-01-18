Tyson Fury EXCLUDES ALL battles in MMA, explains why

World Boxing News 01/18/2020

Heavyweight Tyson Fury has denied that he will ever take part in an MMA match after Conor McGregor reports that he will train him in the future.

After a short training session with UFC champion Darren Till and the subsequent ironic comments of a possible crossover, the stories emerged that a Fury-McGregor team was set in stone.

Renowned combat journalist Gareth A. Davies, who is currently working for UFC 246 in Las Vegas under the McGregor heading against Donald Cerrone, has caught up with Fury to ask him directly.

“I would fight an MMA fighter,” said Fury Davies. “But not in a wrestling match (with preparation). In a stand-up fight.

“We could go into a cage and put on cage gloves. If you wanted to kick, but I don’t recommend that with a giant with long legs.

“Whatever you want to do. As long as it doesn’t go down and so on. I don’t like all that stuff. It’s not really my thing.

“I’m fine with my legs, but it’s not my thing. Punching is my thing. Of course, you can’t always do it your own way.

“But each of them (Miocic, Jones or Ngannou). When I’m done boxing, I’ll put up with it. ‘

The @Tyson_Fury also tells me that he won’t have an MMA argument – over dinner at his house – but he would have a stand-up fight with @stipemiocic @JonnyBones or @francis_ngannou … pic.twitter.com/LvRpk3l7Ve

– Gareth A Davies (@GarethADaviesDT) January 17, 2020

McGregor had already distanced himself from potential coach Fury as he prepared for his long-awaited UFC return on Saturday night.

‘The Notorious’ said:’ I know Tyson has spoken a lot about it. I and he spoke. I said I would train him.

“I’ve never spoken to Tyson in my life, but it’s not a bad little story, so I’ll let it roll.

“Tyson is a good man, I like Tyson. He’s a great boxer, a phenomenal boxer, probably the best natural heavyweight boxer at the time. So who knows?

POSSIBLE

“I don’t think he just says he’ll, not like many of them, I say Tyson would probably do it in time.

“Maybe we could set up something. I won’t keep gloves for him or anything. But if he wanted me to train him or even to bring me up, I had to see him in certain positions or situations.

“I have to spare him a heavyweight. I have to see that he takes care of the leg kicks. I should see him in the lowest position and then I would judge that and he would go. I could do that for Tyson. I found it funny that he said we hugged each other and (laughing) I’ve never spoken to Tyson in my life (before).

“He’s a crazy man, Tyson. It’ll be cool that he’ll be there (around 246).”