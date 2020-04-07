Tyson Fury explains why Deontay Wilder is desperately fighting for the trilogy

Tyson Fury has comprehensively outclassed Deontay Wilder at their last meeting earlier this year (Photo: Getty)

Tyson Fury admits he understands Deontay Wilder’s motives to insist on a third fight against him, despite being completely outclassed at their last meeting earlier this year.

Heavy rivals questioned the controversial draw in December 2018, but Fury set a record in February thanks to a decisive victory in Las Vegas, which ended with a break in the seventh round.

Failure was Wilder’s first professional career, but the 34-year-old did not waste time confirming that he had activated the rematch clause contained in the fight agreement.

The coronavirus pandemic, which decimated the sports calendar, means that every potential trilogy fight will have to wait until the end of the year, and Fury believes that Wilder’s motives to lock the corners again will be more motivated financially than a desire to revive his ruined reputation.

Tyson Fury won the WBC heavyweight world title after defeating Deontay Wilder in February (photo: Getty)

“Yes, I was surprised because it was a one-sided fight,” talkSPORT said when he asked him about his reaction to Wilder who wants a third fight.

“He didn’t win a second of the second fight, but in this game it’s a short game and a short career, and there’s an old saying -” We have to do hay when the sun shines. “

“And for Deontay Wilder at the age of 34, how many great fights remained after his dominance like him?

“So I understand where he comes from. I understand that he probably has many bills to pay.

“I don’t know this man’s personal circumstances, but from what I’ve seen in these American warriors and athletes, they always live the style of a rock star, even if they are not rock stars.

“A lot of money passes quickly. Just look at Mike Tyson who has gone through like a billion dollars or whatever he has gone through.

“So I’m sure the money side is tempting.

“I don’t think going there and beating absolutely as before would not be too tempting, but he would be tempted by the amount of money he would receive because they go through it quite quickly.

“I think that’s the reason he is fighting for money.”

