Tyson Fury explains why he wants UFC star Conor McGregor to return to boxing with Floyd Mayweather Rematch

Conor McGregor spectacularly returned to the fighting game at UFC 246 on Saturday night when he sent Donald Cerrone via Ko in 40 seconds.

The Notorious hadn’t fought since losing to Khabib Nurmagomedov in late 2018, but he started the decade the right way by dismantling an MMA legend in Cerrone that struck him with a total of zero hits.

Conor McGregor smashed Donald Cerrone on his return to the UFC

McGregor has a plethora of options ahead of him, but he told Ariel Helwani before UFC 246 that he wanted to return to boxing sooner or later and win a world title.

The crossover fight he fought with Floyd Mayweather in 2017 – a fight Mayweather will obviously repeat this year – was his first attempt at boxing and resulted in a late defeat against TKO.

Given that he had to compete against one of the biggest, it wasn’t a bad trip at all.

Speaking to ESPN, Tyson Fury, who was in the cage for McGregor’s comeback win in Vegas, welcomed the Irish back to boxing.

Tyson Fury participated in Conor McGregor’s big comeback win

“If he wants to be a boxer, if he wants to box, do it,” said Fury. “I thought he had done quite well against Floyd Mayweather. He really did as well as everyone else. He caught Mayweather with good shots.

“I think it’s great for boxing and great for martial arts,” Fury continued. “When McGregor fights Pacquiao or Mayweather, there’s a big show in Las Vegas. It gives people the opportunity to come out and engage in entertainment and action. It creates jobs for people. It brings money to Las Vegas, money to America. It brings tourism to the country. I think it’s very, very good for sports in general. ‘

Fury tried wrestling with WWE and was annoyed to get involved with UFC after training with Darren Till, and he thinks if anyone wants to do something they should get support.

“I’d like to see it because that’s what people want to do with their lives,” said Fury. “Who am I, who are you or who can someone say that someone shouldn’t do what he wants to do in his life?”

Fury will compete against Deontay Wilder for the WBC heavyweight title on February 22nd, and then speculation is likely that he may take part in WWE’s WrestleMania.