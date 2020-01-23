Tyson Fury hires legendary cutman Jacob ‘Stitch’ Duran to protect the eye from Deontay Wilder’s clout in the rematch

Tyson Fury has recruited legendary cutman Jacob ‘Stitch’ Duran for his rematch with Deontay Wilder next month.

The “Gypsy King” will get a second chance at WBC Champion Wilder on February 22nd after the dramatic draw in December 2018 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Tyson Fury had to afford 47 stitches and a plastic surgery after his horror against Otto Wallin

After vowing to take down the “bronze bomber” within two rounds, it appears that Fury is taking a more aggressive approach to the rematch after feeling like he was cheated in the first fight.

And the additional risk associated with this strategy will not be lost to Fury, who has decided not to cut costs in preparing for the sequel to Sin City.

After suffering a terrible cut in his last fight against Otto Wallin, which required 47 stitches and a plastic surgery, Fury hired Duran to help him if he got into trouble with Wilder.

The cutman for the fight against Wallin, Jorge Capetillo, was amply rewarded for dealing with the possibly career-endangering injury in September.

And after Wilder’s ominous threat to target the cut, Fury decided to work with the best and get Duran – who celebrated their partnership with a bubbly Instagram post.

“Stitch” has history when Fury worked in the corner of Vladimir Klitschko on that notorious night in Düsseldorf in 2015, when Fury took the heavyweight world championship title from the giant Ukrainian.

“Dr. Steelhammer” has had a close relationship with Duran throughout his career after meeting him on the set of Ocean’s 11 and then working with him in his last fight against Anthony Joshua in 2017.

‘Stitch’ also worked with UFC legends Anderson Silva, Georges Saint-Pierre, Lyoto Machida, Forrest Griffin and Cain Velasquez before he was released by the company in 2015 for comments on sponsors Reebok.

Duran in action while in the UFC – helping Jon Jones in his epic fight with Alexander Gustafsson in 2013

After starring in the latest film in the Rocky series, Sylvester Stallone cast the 69-year-old in the following Creed films.

He was also part of KSI’s team for his professional boxing debut against bitter rival Logan Paul in November.