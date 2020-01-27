Tyson Fury jokingly asks about Deontay Wilder’s “masculinity” while continuing to dominate mind games before the rematch in February

Tyson Fury inquired about Deontay Wilder’s manhood after describing the WBC heavyweight champion as “damn” before his much anticipated rematch.

The heavyweights face a blockbuster sequel to the MGM Grand in Las Vegas on February 22nd. The press conferences already provide entertainment for the fans.

AFP or licensor

Deontay Wilder struggles to keep up with Tyson Fury’s mind games

And Fury was back in top form at a media event in Los Angeles and jokingly insisted that he want to see Wilder’s manliness before the rematch next month.

When asked by the interviewer whether he “questioned” Wilder’s masculinity, Fury simply said: “I’m not sure, I’ve never seen it.

“But I’m all ears and all eyes! When you’re ready, I’m ready – let’s take a look.”

The controversial type of draw in December 2018 made fans want a second fight the moment the last bell rang at the Staples Center.

But the boxing world has had to wait until now to see if Fury can repeat his exploits and climb off the canvas to unpack or even defeat the 34-year-old.

However, the Brit was more than respectful of the Alabama-born and its devastating knockout power.

“Even if I hate this guy, I have to respect that,” added Fury. “He defeated 10 defenses, Lennox Lewis and Mike Tyson, and all records of these guys defending the belt.”

Esther Lin / SHOWTIME

Wilder knocked Fury down twice, but was largely outwitted in her first fight

Tyson Fury tells Deontay Wilder: Your wife and children know that I hit you before

“He did a fantastic job here in the US, held his title and defended it regularly – congratulations to the guy.

“I have nothing – I can’t take anything away from him. He’s a great puncher and does the job.”