Tyson Fury meets “Mentor”, who has inspired several masturbation trainings

Tyson Fury met with the man who was recognized as the inspiration for his multiple masturbation training for Deontay Wilder.

The Gypsy King recently announced that it will leave seven times a day in preparation for the Wilder rematch. The couple will meet again in Las Vegas on February 22nd.

Fury had said, “I masturbate seven times a day,” said Fury at the LA press conference. “So that my testosterone continues to pump. Pump it up. Pump it up!

“I have to stay active. Let the testosterone flow. I don’t really know if any of it is really important at night. It didn’t matter before.

“But if it wins me an advantage if I win this fight, I’m ready to give it a try,” he added.

The organizers then published a video in which a clip from the hit movie “The Wolf of Wall Street” was implemented with Fury’s comments.

In it, Matthew McConaughey plays Mark Hanna and gives advice to film star Leonardo DiCaprio, who portrays stockbroker Jordan Belfort.

The script of the scene reads like this:

Mark Hanna: Do you wank?

Mark Hanna: Go to the bathroom and exercise whenever you can. And if you get really good at it, you'll stroke it and think about money.

A few days later, and Fury rubbed his shoulders with McConaughey in Las Vegas. The man, whose “rookie numbers” play, continues to deliver a joke for the heavyweight.

Fury’s profile has skyrocketed in the United States since he partnered with Bob Arum. Situations like the McConaughey connection will only keep the fire going.

Tune in on February 22 to fight the biggest top division fight in years with ESPN, FOX and BT Sport (UK) PPV.