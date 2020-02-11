Tyson Fury offers open access to the family and fights for new ITV series

Ringside 11/02/2020

ITV

Tyson Fury puts ITV in the spotlight when the former unified top division champion lets cameras into his family home for the first time.

Fury takes on the greatest struggle of his life, the struggle for his title as world heavyweight champion and the struggle to maintain his mental health.

This brand new three part series, Tyson Fury: The Gypsy King offers exclusive behind-the-scenes access to one of the most extravagant and controversial characters in the sport.

Tyson Fury and his larger-than-life family.

Unprecedented insight into the life of one of the most fascinating and controversial figures in British sport.

Filmed over several months, Tyson Fury: The Gypsy King follows the Gypsy King and his neighbor and loved one to realize his dream of becoming the world’s heavyweight boxer. Fury is preparing to face his arch-rival Deontay Wilder for the second time.

The series combines a warm and sometimes emotional family saga with raw and unshakable scenes from Tyson that prepare for the battles against Tom Schwarz and Otto Wallin.

It shows the most complete and intimate portrait of the Gypsy King ever seen.

Tyson Fury: The Gypsy King reveals his preparation for the fight against Deontay Wilder. Looks at his family and their proud traveler traditions, as well as the ongoing struggle he has with his mental health.

His wife Paris says: “The famous side of things because of the celebrity lifestyle. We try our best not to get involved and to maintain normalcy.”

“I was brought up like a traveler, maybe you don’t live in a caravan. But it doesn’t take away what you are. You are a traveler and we are proud of this legacy.

She speaks openly about the fact that Tyson committed suicide: “I remember when he started driving the Ferrari. Before he left, he said I’m not coming back. His phone was off during the day.

“I called his father and asked if he heard anything from him because I don’t know where he is and I’m worried.”

Paris says Tyson has always been unpredictable. She says, “Tyson is a bit of a loose cannon. Tyson is not controlled.

“Tyson says what he thinks when he thinks it and that’s it. He’s always had a fragile state of mind. I’ve seen it over the years we’ve been married. He always had those ups and downs.”

TYSON FURY GYPSY KING ITV

His brother Shane adds: “If he says depression never leaves you, he’s right … because he can be happy one minute and sad the next and that’s the real Tyson – up and down in a minute. “

This is the biggest fight of his life and he is challenged physically and mentally. Can he stay focused to become the undisputed heavyweight champion in the world?

Can he cope with his mental health and not return to the depression where he almost committed suicide?

Tyson Fury: The Gypsy King is an optome television production for ITV with Demi Doyle as the series producer and Tina Flintoff and Nick Hornby as executive producers.

It was also commissioned by Kate Teckman, Head of Development, Factual Entertainment. And Sue Murphy, Head of Factual Entertainment at ITV.

Tyson Fury: Gypsy King will air on ITV this Thursday, February 13th, at 9 p.m.