Tyson Fury predicts knockout round for Deontay Wilder rematch

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder both made bold promises at the first press conference before their rematch on February 22nd.

The heavyweight couple renewed their acquaintance in LA on Monday. Fury announced that he was knocked out in two rounds after Wilder claimed he was planning to tear the Briton’s head off.

Wilder and Fury met again at the presser

“I will do exactly what I said. I’ll turn it off, “said Wilder.

“As I told him, I am the lion, I am the king of the jungle.

“And on February 22nd we will rip his head off, remember that I said that.

“I’m going to shake you up so you can really feel a WWE moment in real life.”

Anger later hit back: “I want to hit him head on,” Mano a Mano “in the middle of the ring.

“Let’s do a fight between Tommy Hearns and Marvin Hagler.

“I’ll meet you with Deontay in the middle of the ring, February 22nd, I won’t run, you don’t have to look for me anywhere.

“Just take care of the right hands because you will sleep in two rounds.”

