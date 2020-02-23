[tyson-fury-promises-sensational-ring-walk-for-deontay-wilder-rematch-tonight]

Tyson Fury has promised talkSPORT that he will generate a further gorgeous ring entrance in advance of his rematch with Deontay Wilder.

The ‘Gypsy King’ famously emerged to ‘Return of the Mack’ during his 2018 comeback combat right before an epic compilation for his first bout with Wilder a couple months later.

Mikey Williams/Top Rank Tyson Fury is the ‘lineal’ heavyweight champion

In 2019, Fury manufactured his Las Vegas debut with ‘Living in America’ and then headlined Mexican Independence Day with a Mariachi ring stroll.

Reflecting on the first Wilder struggle, Fury advised talkSPORT’s Adam Catterall: “I was astonished to see how quite a few experienced travelled in excess of, there were thousands, weren’t there?

“It was like I was boxing at home in Manchester. It was certainly a professional-Tyson Fury group, that’s for guaranteed.”

Getty Deontay Wilder also knows how to make an entrance

Questioned about the ring wander, Fury reported: “It was definitely breathtaking. Significant shout out DJ Majestic, he’s hooked me up yet again for this fight.

“He generally has done from my comeback and he’s not gonna permit us down this time. It is gonna be anything special.

“Fury’s on Fire is in there, do not get worried about that, it is the concept tune.

“Spicy and it’s likely to be amazing. I have bought a great ring wander prepared, let us set it that way.”

The Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury rematch will be live on talkSPORT.

Fury vs Wilder: Tale of the Tape

Fury – Wilder

Nationality: British – American

Age: 31 – 34

Top: 6ft 9 – 6ft seven

Stance: Orthodox – Orthodox

Get to: 85in – 83in

File: 29–1 – 42–1

KOs: 20 – 41

Rounds: 186 – 143

Debut: 12/six/2008 – 15/11/2008

Nickname: The Gypsy King – The Bronze Bomber