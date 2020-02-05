Tyson Fury promises to dip his hands in gasoline five minutes a day to harden his ankles before the rematch against Deontay Wilder

Tyson Fury says he will dip his hands in gasoline five minutes a day before going up against Deontay Wilder again.

The Gypsy King challenges Wilder for his WBC title in Las Vegas on February 22 after his first game ended in a draw in December 2018.

Getty Images – Getty

Tyson Fury wants to convince Deontay Wilder this month

And Fury tries to harden his ankles in an extraordinary way.

He said to Gareth A Davies: “I spoke to an old legendary fighter from the travel community called Big Joe Joyce.

“He told me he dipped his hands in gasoline to make them worse.

“For this fight, I dip my hands in gasoline for five minutes a day for the last three or four weeks of the training camp to really exacerbate them.”

AFP or licensor

There is clear tension between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder

“It worked for him, so I’ll try.”

Fury vowed to beat Wilder in just two rounds at the MGM Grand.

But Wilder made fun of Fury’s punches and called his fists a “pillow”.

He said: “We have not seen the power he spoke of being shown. It was not continuous like mine.

“I think he has pillows as fists. I felt that in our last fight. With the strategies he’s talking about, I don’t really know how to go about it.

“I don’t know if he wants to get me out of my game by saying he’ll take me out.”