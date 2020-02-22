[tyson-fury-record:-skilled-stats,-height,-weight-and-get-to,-who-he-has-fought-and-additional]

All the critical info, stats and figures about the planet heavyweight celebrity

Tyson Fury has had a person of the most storied careers in boxing history – and it’s considerably from finished nonetheless.

Just after amazing the entire world with his victory above the legendary Wladimir Klitschko in 2015, Fury’s job appeared to be over owing to a mess of controversies and private concerns.

Tyson Fury is searching to turn out to be boxing’s most effective all over again

But he is now back again at the prime of the activity thanks to an amazing comeback and his draw with Deontay Wilder was a single of 2018’s ideal.

Fury has his sights established on reclaiming the entire world heavyweight crowns and is established to occur confront-to-confront with Wilder once more in their substantial rematch.

Tyson Fury: Debut and who he has fought

Fury produced his professional debut on six December 2008 when he stopped Hungarian Bela Gyongyosi inside of the to start with round.

He has considering that overwhelmed Dereck Chisora two times and claimed wins about the likes of Christian Hammer, Joey Abell and Steve Cunningham.

But Fury hit the headlines with his amazing factors acquire over Klitschko in Dusseldorf in November 2015.

That victory noticed Fury declare the WBA (Super), WBO, IBF, IBO and The Ring magazine titles.

Tyson Fury in motion in the course of his amazing gain over Wladimir Klitschko

Fury was then absent from boxing for almost a few years in advance of building his comeback with a gain above Sefer Seferi in June 2018.

A different tune up acquire in excess of Francesco Pianeta adopted just before his thriller with Wilder.

Fury then beat Germany’s Tom Schwarz in Las Vegas ahead of looking at off Sweden’s Otto Wallin in his previous battle.

Tyson Fury: Wins, losses and specialist document

Fury is unbeaten in his 30 fights considering that turning professional, boasting 20 wins by the way of knockout.

The remarkable draw with Wilder is the only blip on his file.

Esther Lin/SHOWTIME Tyson Fury will experience Deontay Wilder when once more in February

Tyson Fury: Fat, top and get to

Fury’s bodyweight has tumbled because his comeback to the ring but he still hit the scales at 18st 4lbs when he deal with Wilder.

The 30-12 months-previous, who fights from an orthodox stance, is 6ft 9in (206cm) and has a access of 85in (216 cm).

Tyson Fury: Subsequent fight and long run opponents

Fury will consider on Wilder at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas on February 22 in a huge rematch.

The Gypsy King will be looking to get his hands on Wilder’s WBC heavyweight crown in the blockbuster bout.

Should Fury acquire, an all-British mega-fight from Anthony Joshua could await later on in 2020.

Fury vs Wilder: Tale of the Tape

Fury – Wilder

Nationality: British – American

Age: 31 – 34

Top: 6ft 9 – 6ft 7

Stance: Orthodox – Orthodox

Attain: 85in – 83in

Document: 29–1 – 42–one

KOs: 20 – 41

Rounds: 186 – 143

Nickname: The Gypsy King – The Bronze Bomber