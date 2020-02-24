tyson-fury-rejects-h2o-bottle-for-fear-it-could-be-spiked-ahead-of-drug-tests-soon-after-deontay-wilder-win

Footage has emerged of Tyson Fury refusing to consume from a bottle of h2o, fearing it could have been spiked prior to his drug assessments.

The ‘Gypsy King’ created just one of the biggest performances abroad by a Brit as he designed Deontay Wilder give up in their WBC title struggle to turn out to be a two-time environment heavyweight champion.

Just after dropping the American in the 3rd and fifth rounds, Fury continued his relentless aggression and pursued Wilder throughout the ring before the towel came in in the course of the seventh.

@MacLife (Twitter) Tyson Fury rejected a bottle of drinking water at the put up-struggle meeting above fears it could be spiked

At the post-combat push convention, coach and cousin Andy Lee handed the recently-topped entire world winner a water bottle which he had been supplied from the group.

But Fury experienced not nonetheless undergone drug testing when he sat down to subject queries, so he made a decision to transform the drinking water away around fears it may have been spiked with a banned compound.

Speaking to Off The Ball, the previous middleweight environment winner admitted the Fury camp experienced been watchful in the course of the entirety of their education camp to make sure they did not ingest something unlawful.

“We are incredibly cautious about what he beverages and where it arrives from,” Lee mentioned. “So, we had all of our own h2o bottles with us, sealed h2o bottles in the arena.

@MacLife (Twitter) Just after learning wherever it arrived from, Fury handed it back again to Andy Lee

Getty Photos – Getty Tyson Fury did some major damage with a number of robust right fingers versus Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas

“We didn’t consider anything at all from anybody outdoors of the camp.”

Eagle-eyed followers who have followed Fury’s career all over his increase to the quite top will don’t forget he did something incredibly similar in the aftermath of his earn over Wladimir Klitschko in 2015.

The ‘Gypsy King’ was not using any prospects in the wake of his most current acquire, with the risk of a super-combat versus fellow Brit Anthony Joshua in the summertime of 2020.

“What experienced transpired was that a security gentleman handed me that bottle of water,” discussed Lee, “and Tyson requested me, ‘Where did it arrive from?’

“I was not 100 per cent positive, so he was not drinking it and I went and got my personal bottle to give him a drink.

“Throughout the entire coaching camp, even in the health club, we brought our individual bottle. We did not just take anything at all from anybody.”