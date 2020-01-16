Tyson Fury releases a hilarious Wolf of Wall Street mash-up video after declaring that he masturbates seven times a day

Tyson Fury made headlines when he said earlier this week that he masturbates SEVEN times a day to prepare for his rematch with Deontay Wilder.

He said, “I do a lot of things that I haven’t done before.

Getty Images – Getty

Anger made the intimate claims earlier this week

“I eat five or six meals a day and drink eight liters of water. If it gives me an advantage, I’m willing to give it a try.

“I masturbate seven times a day to maintain my testosterone level.”

It’s a story a lot of people have seen the funny side of it, and Fury has made the joke a little more special by posting a funny mash-up video with Hollywood actor Matthew McConaughey on Instagram.

The Gypsy King shared a brilliant snippet of an interview with him, combined with a scene from The Wolf of Wall Street, suggesting that he could do more than help.

CONVERSATIONS

The meeting between Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk takes place as a public picture of AJ

OPTIONS

Hearn makes Ruiz Jr. the “big seven-figure deal” next to fight Whyte, AJ

VENUE?

Bizarre rumor has it that Anthony Joshua could face Pulev in Istanbul, Turkey

BACK TO WORK

Dave Allen explains the change of coach and admits that he’s ‘afraid’ of the ring return

bound

Watch the moment Deontay Wilder scares the presenter by shouting “Bomb Squad” on the impressionist

collision

Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder 2 Date: When Do Superstars Meet in Rematch?

LISTEN

Behind the scenes, the video shows what Wilder and Fury said to each other

TO THE POINT

Eddie Hearn has a better option than AJ so Andy Ruiz Jr. fights next

In the clip, McConaughey’s character asks: “You have to stay relaxed, you wank?” And Fury replies quickly: “I masturbate seven times a day.”

And he is told: “You have to inflate these numbers. These are rookie numbers in this racket. “

Warning: This video contains strong language and words that listeners may find offensive

Fury will fight Wilder for the second time in Las Vegas on February 22 after the first fight ended in a draw in December 2018.

The first fight may be long over, but Fury has promised to end the rematch in two rounds by kicking Wilder out of the tournament.

“I want to meet him right in the middle of the ring,” said the Brit. “Let’s do a fight between Tommy Hearns and Marvin Hagler.

“I’ll meet you with Deontay in the middle of the ring, February 22nd, I won’t run, you don’t have to look for me anywhere.

“Just take care of the right hands because you will sleep in two rounds.”