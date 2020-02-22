[tyson-fury-self-assured-on-rematch:-deontay-wilder-can-be-hurt,-often!]

Mick Kane 22/02/2020

📸 Mikey Williams

The initial combat was intriguing, controversial and interesting. We are now several hours away from the rematch of Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder, to come to a decision who is the range a person heavyweight in the entire world.

Fury exceeded all expectation in the very first fight following possessing two comeback fights towards opposition he was predicted to defeat simply he then stepped in with WBC winner Wilder, a battle many felt he won. Fury thinks he has practically nothing to get worried about when they collide at the time once more.

“I learned he can be strike, and he can be hurt very routinely.” Fury claimed. “That’s the most significant thing that I uncovered about Deontay Wilder. Very little I didn’t already know. Just before I fought him, clearly I didn’t know what he was like in a boxing ring, and following I fought him, I know what he’s like. And I assume there’s practically nothing to stress about. He’s bought a large appropriate hand and which is it. He’s a one-dimensional fighter, and I’m likely to verify that on the 22nd of February.”

Saying he has no worries moving into the struggle, Fury thinks Wilder should really be the a person stressing about what will unfold.

“There’s no pressure to me going into the battle.” Fury stated. “I’ve been 12 rounds, outboxed him quite snug, took his finest pictures, got up, fired back into him. The a person who really should be anxious is Deontay Wilder because, with him becoming a 1-trick pony, he’s a knockout artist, but he knocked me down two times in two rounds, nine and 12. And he experienced above two minutes in just about every spherical to complete me and he couldn’t complete me. It was like on Mortal Kombat. They mentioned, “Finish Him!,” and then couldn’t complete him. So yeah, he’s the just one who must be worried.”

Elaborating more on the initially fight, Fury feels the actuality he was equipped to choose the most effective punches from Wilder and get up will play on the American’s head.

“He’s landed the two best punches that any heavyweight in the world could ever land on any individual else, and the Gypsy King rose like a Phoenix from the ashes again to my feet and harm him in the stop of the round. So yeah, it’s heading to be quite difficult for Wilder, not me.”

Fury is unfazed heading in with the major punching Wilder.

“This is heavyweight boxing.” He said. “I’ve been hit. I’ve been hurt. I’ve been place down in (my) career, but it’s not when we get put down. It is what transpires when we get back again up and hold moving forward.”

Mick Kane is a Personnel Writer for Environment Boxing Information. Follow Mick on Twitter @MickKaneMMA