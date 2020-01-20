Tyson Fury unveiled three battle plans, including Deontay Wilder, Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte

Tyson Fury has named Deontay Wilder, Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte the fighters he will face in the last three fights of his current contract.

The “direct” heavyweight champion already has his rematch with Wilder on February 22nd in Las Vegas and will then have two fights over his deal with Bob Arums Top Rank / ESPN.

AFP or licensor

Tyson Fury will next fight Deontay Wilder for the WBC crown

It is known that Wilder’s loser against Fury II will have the option to force a third fight. However, the “Gypsy King” is firmly convinced that his opponent does not want to attack him again.

This would leave him open to compete against his British heavyweight rivals.

Fury told iFL TV: “I have three matches left.

“Next wild, Joshua, then Dillian Whyte. Then I’m out. ‘

Getty Images – Getty

Joshua holds the other three major heavyweight world titles

Should Fury claim Wilder’s WBC crown, an undisputed clash with Joshua from the UK would be historic.

Assuming he would emerge victorious, Fury intends to face the man who would be his mandatory challenger.

Regarding Whyte, Fury said: “How many days has it been mandatory? 2000 days?

“2000 days and he has not yet won a world title.

DAVE THOMPSON / ROUTE A PHOTOGRAPHY / Matchroom

Dillian Whyte holds the WBC intermediate belt

“So if I defeat Wilder, I’ll give him a chance.

“He deserves a shot, he’s a high-level contender who hasn’t shot a world title yet.

“It seems to me that everyone else has it. If I defeat Wilder, I will give him a chance.

“It can certainly be a defense. One of my last three. Joshua and Whyte, done. ‘