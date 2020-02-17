[tyson-fury-vs-deontay-wilder-2-date:-when-is-blockbuster-heavyweight-rematch?-date-and-venue-verified,-in-addition-expected-united-kingdom-start-out-time-and-struggle-card]

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder will confront every other subsequent Saturday in a person of the most significant title fights in latest many years.

The heavyweight stars produced a thrilling face in Los Angeles in December 2018, clashing in an epic but controversial attract.

getty Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder are set to clash all over again on February 22

They have the two experienced fights due to the fact that assembly and are now focusing on their really-anticipated rematch.

It was formally confirmed on December 27 with equally fighters getting to social media to announce the information.

In their most new fights, the Gypsy King beat Sweden’s Otto Wallin on September 14 in a gruelling battle that noticed him go through a terrible lower to the eye.

The Bronze Bomber, meanwhile, defended his WBC title against Luis Ortiz in spectacular style on November 23.

Fury vs Wilder II will be a single of 2020’s most important bouts and here’s all the things you need to know about the clash.

Fury vs Wilder: When is it?

The two are now established to confront off at the time again on Saturday, February 22 at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

It will be for Wilder’s WBC crown as effectively as Fury’s ‘lineal’ standing and the vacant Ring Magazine heavyweight title.

With the battle getting position in the US on Saturday night time, it will not begin in the Uk until eventually the early hours of Sunday, February 23.

The predicted start time is around 4am Uk time Sunday, even though it has nevertheless to be verified.

AFP or licensors Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury are set for an explosive rematch

Fury vs Wilder: The full card

Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury (Heavyweight)

Charles Martin vs Gerald Washington (Heavyweight)

Emanuel Navarrete vs Jeo Santisima (Super-Bantamweight)

Sebastian Fundora vs Daniel Lewis (Tremendous-Welterweight)

Subriel Matias vs Petros Ananyan (Tremendous-Light-weight)

Amir Imam vs Javier Molina (Super-Lightweight)

Rolando Romero vs Arturs Ahmetovs (Lightweight)

Gabriel Flores Jr vs Matt Conway (Lightweight)

Vito Mielnicki Jr vs Corey Champion (Welterweight)

Isaac Lowe vs Alberto Guevara (Featherweight)

Fury vs Wilder: What have the fighters said?

“I’m expecting a clear-cut knockout,” claimed Fury, when he spoke to talkSPORT the week just before the combat.

“It will be early on in the struggle so we can all go out and get drunk! Have a great evening in Las Vegas celebrating.

“I’m going to go for round two. I’ve been expressing spherical two all camp and I’m going to stick by round two. I really do not know why, I don’t know when but spherical two is when it is going to be.

“Everyone he’s fought, he’s knocked out, aside from the Gypsy King. He had me down twice and experienced over two minutes in both of those rounds to complete me…he was making an attempt his finest and he just could not do it.

“So when you can’t do it obtaining had the possibility twice, what would ever have this fool to consider he’s going to do it a third time?”

“From the initial combat I learnt that if I’m any excellent at all, then I’m going to conquer him in this rematch. If I’m absolutely useless, I’ll reduce. No force on me, like!

“I can not do anything at all about judges’ selections, even worse points have occurred in a boxing contest. That is why we get to do it once more and put it correct. The file will be set straight this time.”

Deontay Wilder on his rematch with Tyson Fury

Wilder included: “I’m happy and I’m energized that the rematch is eventually taking place. I want to give the lovers what they want to see.

“I’ve been undertaking it with my final 3 outings – Fury, Breazeale and Ortiz. They’ve been impressive situations – from my ring walks the place I gather all the vitality of the individuals, to my uniforms that I have on to aid unfold that power.

“Then I give them what they all occur for – the knockouts, and my knockouts have been awesome. I proved myself the to start with time and I’m prepared to do it yet again. It was a really controversial combat.

“I guarantee my admirers that there won’t be any controversy with this 1. I’m going to finish it.”

Fury vs Wilder : Tale of the Tape

Fury – Wilder

Nationality: British – American

Age: 31 – 34

Top: 6ft 9 – 6ft 7

Stance: Orthodox – Orthodox

Arrive at: 85in – 83in

Document: 29–1 – 42–1

KOs: 20 – 41

Rounds: 186 – 143

Debut: 12/6/2008 – 15/11/2008

Nickname: The Gypsy King – The Bronze Bomber

