[tyson-fury-vs-deontay-wilder-2-date:-when-is-blockbuster-heavyweight-rematch?-expected-british-isles-commence-time-and-verified-undercard]

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder will face every other THIS Saturday in 1 of the greatest heavyweight title fights in modern many years.

The unbeaten pair developed a thrilling come across in Los Angeles in December 2018, clashing in an epic but controversial draw.

getty Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder will clash again in Las Vegas on February 22

In their most current fights, the Gypsy King defeat Sweden’s Otto Wallin on September 14 in a gruelling fight that saw him endure a terrible slash to the eye.

The Bronze Bomber, meanwhile, defended his WBC title from Luis Ortiz in beautiful fashion on November 23.

Fury vs Wilder II will be a single of 2020’s greatest bouts and here’s almost everything you want to know about the clash…

Fury vs Wilder: When is it?

It is having area on Saturday, February 22

The MGM Grand in Las Vegas is web hosting the fight

The expected get started time is among 4am-5am British isles time Sunday, depending on the undercard

It will be for Wilder’s WBC crown as properly as Fury’s ‘lineal’ position and the vacant Ring Magazine heavyweight title.

AFP or licensors Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury are set for an explosive rematch

Fury vs Wilder: How to pay attention

talkSPORT is the only place in the British isles the place you can hear to dwell and exclusive protection of the fight.

We will carry you 9 hrs of uninterrupted coverage from 10pm on Saturday night by way of to 7am Sunday morning.

You can listen by means of our on the internet streaming service listed here at talkSPORT.com.

You can also pay attention by way of the talkSPORT application, via DAB digital radio and on 1089 or 1053 AM.

Fury vs Wilder: The full card

Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury (Heavyweight)

Charles Martin vs Gerald Washington (Heavyweight)

Emanuel Navarrete vs Jeo Santisima (Tremendous-Bantamweight)

Sebastian Fundora vs Daniel Lewis (Tremendous-Welterweight)

Subriel Matias vs Petros Ananyan (Tremendous-Light-weight)

Amir Imam vs Javier Molina (Tremendous-Light-weight)

Rolando Romero vs Arturs Ahmetovs (Light-weight)

Gabriel Flores Jr vs Matt Conway (Light-weight)

Vito Mielnicki Jr vs Corey Winner (Welterweight)

Isaac Lowe vs Alberto Guevara (Featherweight)

Fury vs Wilder: What have the fighters claimed?

“I’m expecting a clean up-minimize knockout,” reported Fury, when he spoke to talkSPORT the week ahead of the combat.

“It will be early on in the struggle so we can all go out and get drunk! Have a great night in Las Vegas celebrating.

“I’m likely to go for spherical two. I’ve been declaring round two all camp and I’m likely to adhere by spherical two. I really do not know why, I really do not know when but round two is when it is likely to be.

“From the first combat I learnt that if I’m any great at all, then I’m heading to conquer him in this rematch. If I’m absolutely worthless, I’ll eliminate. No stress on me, like!

“I just can’t do anything about judges’ selections, worse items have transpired in a boxing contest. Which is why we get to do it once more and set it ideal. The file will be set straight this time.”

Deontay Wilder on his rematch with Tyson Fury

Wilder added: “I’m joyful and I’m energized that the rematch is last but not least going on. I want to give the followers what they want to see.

“I’ve been performing it with my very last a few outings – Fury, Breazeale and Ortiz. They’ve been stunning gatherings – from my ring walks exactly where I get all the electricity of the men and women, to my uniforms that I put on to enable unfold that electrical power.

“Then I give them what they all appear for – the knockouts, and my knockouts have been awesome. I proved myself the 1st time and I’m all set to do it yet again. It was a pretty controversial combat.

“I assure my lovers that there won’t be any controversy with this one particular. I’m likely to finish it.”

Fury vs Wilder: Tale of the Tape Fury – Wilder Nationality: British – American Age: 31 – 34 Peak: 6ft 9 – 6ft seven Stance: Orthodox – Orthodox Arrive at: 85in – 83in History: 29–1 – 42–one KOs: 20 – 41 Rounds: 186 – 143 Debut: 12/six/2008 – 15/11/2008 Nickname: The Gypsy King – The Bronze Bomber

