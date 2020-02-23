[tyson-fury-vs-deontay-wilder-2-knockout:-fury-mocks-wilder’s-‘pillow-fists’-remark-at-post-fight-press-convention]

Tyson Fury took the chance to mock Deontay Wilder’s pre-struggle feedback immediately after knocking him out on Saturday night in Las Vegas.

The ‘Gypsy King’ stunned the globe by flooring the ‘Bronze Bomber’ in rounds 3 and 5 just before forcing his corner to toss in the towel all through the seventh.

Mikey Williams/Prime Rank The ‘Bronze Bomber’ was dominated, floored two times and stopped in seven

When Fury predicted a KO ahead of the fight, Wilder dismissed the plan and insisted he experienced ‘pillows for fists’.

At the post-combat presser, the Brit recalled: “Don’t fail to remember, when I came here they said I can not punch.

“Deontay Wilder claimed himself that I’ve received two pillow fists.

“But you know, not negative for an old fats guy who simply cannot punch, eh? Completed alright, did not I?

“I’m an outdated feather duster who just can’t crack an egg.”

The bout commenced with Fury stunning everyone by dwelling up to his phrase and taking it to Wilder from the off.

In the 3rd, he smashed residence a correct to the facet of the champion’s head which sent him scrambling down to the canvas.

He followed this up by flooring him yet again with a human body shot in the spherical five.

Then, come the seventh, Fury backed Wilder up into a corner, hammered household a straight appropriate and commenced to unleash mixtures, prompting the towel to be thrown in.

Referee Kenny Bayless separated the fighters and Fury was topped king of the entire world all over again.