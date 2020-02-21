[tyson-fury-vs-deontay-wilder-2-united-kingdom-start-time:-when-is-wbc-heavyweight-title-rematch?-predicted-ring-wander-and-verified-undercard]

The rematch is almost on us. Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder will lastly fulfill once again in one of boxing’s major heavyweight title fights in recent many years.
The unbeaten pair produced a thrilling come across in Los Angeles in December 2018, clashing in an epic, nevertheless controversial draw and will get to show who is the most effective on Saturday – live on talkSPORT.
In their fights given that, the Gypsy King beat Sweden’s Otto Wallin on September 14 in a gruelling fight that observed him put up with a awful slash to the eye.
The Bronze Bomber, meanwhile, defended his WBC title from Luis Ortiz in beautiful manner on November 23.
Fury vs Wilder II will be 1 of 2020’s largest bouts and here’s every little thing you will need to know about the clash…
Fury vs Wilder: When is it?
- It is getting location on Saturday, February 22
- The MGM Grand in Las Vegas is internet hosting the battle
- It is owing to start out in the US all over 8pm-9pm, based on the undercard
- The United kingdom is 8 hrs in advance so envisioned commence time about right here is between 4am-5am Sunday morning
- Wilder’s WBC crown as effectively as Fury’s ‘lineal’ status and the vacant Ring Magazine heavyweight title will be on the line
Fury vs Wilder: How to pay attention
talkSPORT is the only spot in the British isles where by you can hear to dwell and distinctive coverage of the combat.
We will deliver you 9 hrs of uninterrupted coverage from 10pm on Saturday night through to 7am Sunday morning.
You can pay attention via our on the internet streaming provider right here at talkSPORT.com.
You can also hear by the talkSPORT app, via DAB electronic radio and on 1089 or 1053 AM.
Fury vs Wilder: The full card
- Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury (Heavyweight)
- Charles Martin vs Gerald Washington (Heavyweight)
- Emanuel Navarrete vs Jeo Santisima (Super-Bantamweight)
- Sebastian Fundora vs Daniel Lewis (Super-Welterweight)
- Subriel Matias vs Petros Ananyan (Tremendous-Lightweight)
- Amir Imam vs Javier Molina (Super-Light-weight)
- Rolando Romero vs Arturs Ahmetovs (Light-weight)
- Gabriel Flores Jr vs Matt Conway (Lightweight)
- Vito Mielnicki Jr vs Corey Champion (Welterweight)
- Isaac Lowe vs Alberto Guevara (Featherweight)
Fury vs Wilder: What have the fighters stated?
“I’m anticipating a clear-slice knockout,” said Fury, when he spoke to talkSPORT the 7 days ahead of the struggle.
“It will be early on in the combat so we can all go out and get drunk! Have a good night time in Las Vegas celebrating.
“I’m going to go for spherical two. I’ve been stating round two all camp and I’m heading to adhere by round two. I never know why, I really don’t know when but spherical two is when it’s heading to be.
“From the very first fight I learnt that if I’m any good at all, then I’m likely to beat him in this rematch. If I’m completely useless, I’ll drop. No force on me, like!
“I just cannot do just about anything about judges’ selections, worse points have took place in a boxing contest. Which is why we get to do it again and put it suitable. The history will be established straight this time.”
Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury press conference clash
Wilder included: “I’m content and I’m excited that the rematch is ultimately occurring. I want to give the fans what they want to see.
“I’ve been accomplishing it with my last a few outings – Fury, Breazeale and Ortiz. They’ve been impressive situations – from my ring walks where by I get all the strength of the persons, to my uniforms that I put on to assistance spread that energy.
“Then I give them what they all arrive for – the knockouts, and my knockouts have been astounding. I proved myself the initially time and I’m all set to do it again. It was a extremely controversial combat.
“I guarantee my followers that there will not be any controversy with this one. I’m going to end it.”
Fury vs Wilder: Tale of the Tape
Fury – Wilder
Nationality: British – American
Age: 31 – 34
Peak: 6ft nine – 6ft seven
Stance: Orthodox – Orthodox
Reach: 85in – 83in
File: 29–1 – 42–one
KOs: 20 – 41
Rounds: 186 – 143
Debut: 12/six/2008 – 15/11/2008
Nickname: The Gypsy King – The Bronze Bomber
