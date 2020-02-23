[tyson-fury-vs-deontay-wilder-dwell-reaction:-fury-wins-by-tko-to-come-to-be-two-time-heavyweight-environment-champion]

Up to date: 23rd February 2020, six: 29 am

Tyson Fury is the heavyweight champion of the environment.

The Brit generated a amazing overall performance to defeat Deontay Wilder in their rematch by TKO in the seventh spherical.

Fury dropped Wilder twice just before the American’s corner threw in the towel, to deliver an stop to his unbeaten report and his reign as WBC champion.

Britain now has two heavyweight world champions, with Anthony Joshua keeping the other major titles in the division.

