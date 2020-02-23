[tyson-fury-vs-deontay-wilder-dwell-reaction:-fury-wins-by-tko-to-come-to-be-two-time-heavyweight-environment-champion]

Dwell ON TALKSPORT
By Marc Williams
23rd February 2020,
6: 29 am
Tyson Fury is the heavyweight champion of the environment.
The Brit generated a amazing overall performance to defeat Deontay Wilder in their rematch by TKO in the seventh spherical.
Fury dropped Wilder twice just before the American’s corner threw in the towel, to deliver an stop to his unbeaten report and his reign as WBC champion.
Britain now has two heavyweight world champions, with Anthony Joshua keeping the other major titles in the division.
Fury vs Wilder: The total card and success
- Tyson Fury BEATS Deontay Wilder by TKO in seventh spherical (Heavyweight)
- Charles Martin BEATS Gerald Washington by TKO in sixth round (Heavyweight)
- Emanuel Navarrete BEATS Jeo Santisima by eleventh spherical stoppage (Super-Bantamweight)
- Sebastian Fundora BEATS Daniel Lewis by unanimous factors decision (Super-Welterweight)
- Javier Molina BEATS Amir Imam by unanimous points decision (Tremendous-Light-weight)
- Petros Ananyan BEATS Subriel Matias by unanimous points decision (Tremendous-Light-weight)
- Rolando Romero BEATS Arturs Ahmetovs by second round stoppage (Light-weight)
- Gabriel Flores Jr BEATS Matt Conway by unanimous factors decision (Light-weight)
- Vito Mielnicki Jr BEATS Corey Champion by unanimous factors decision (Welterweight)
- Isaac Lowe BEATS Alberto Guevara by unanimous factors selection (Featherweight)