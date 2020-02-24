Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder: Fury’s victory get together crashed by Dillian Whyte’s brother who calls for title shot

By Paula Griffin
By Michael Benson

24th February 2020
Up-to-date: 24th February 2020
Dillian Whyte’s brother Dean Whyte turned up at Tyson Fury’s victory drinks on Sunday in Las Vegas.

Following his WBC title earn more than Deontay Wilder, the ‘Gypsy King’ frequented the 9 High-quality Irishmen pub the future day with his loved ones and group to rejoice.

Fury knocked down Wilder in the third and fifth rounds and was dominant before the fight was ended

Dean Whyte had plenty of respect for Tyson Fury

Dillian Whyte is now Fury’s WBC required challenger, although this is not because of until finally February 2021.

His brother Dean crashed Tyson social gathering, but shook his hand and told him in front of Pep Chat British isles: “Congratulations about your win.”

Fury then gave him a beer, and Dean toasted: “To you and Dillian Whyte.”

The new winner replied: “We’re on it, we’re on it, we’re on it.

“Just for the history how outdated are you?”

Whyte answered: “I’m 42 quickly.”

To which Fury mentioned: “You like 25. You appear younger than me, whichever you’re performing, retain performing it.”

Receiving down to company, Whyte then explained: “You’re the leading canine now, we have gotta arrive chasing you, but my boy warrants a shot and you’re the male.”

At this place Fury promised: “If Wilder really don’t take his rematch, I’ll battle my required, that’s it. Me and Dillian go back again a extensive way.”