[tyson-fury-vs-deontay-wilder-two-are-living:-verified-begin-time-for-wbc-heavyweight-title-rematch,-entire-undercard,-effects-and-commentary-stream]

It’s Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder section two tonight in one of boxing’s major heavyweight title fights in modern years.

The unbeaten pair generated a thrilling encounter in Los Angeles at the close of 2018, clashing in an epic, nonetheless controversial draw.

Now it is time for the rematch and below is every thing you want to know to follow the massive clash…

GETTY Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder will clash once more in Las Vegas tonight

It is using area on Saturday, February 22

The MGM Grand Backyard Arena in Las Vegas is hosting the battle

It is due to begin in the US at all over 9pm, depending on the size of the undercard

The British isles is eight hrs in advance so envisioned start off time around right here is close to 5am Sunday early morning

Wilder’s WBC crown as effectively as Fury’s ‘lineal’ position and the vacant Ring Journal heavyweight title will be on the line

talkSPORT is the ONLY location in the United kingdom wherever you can pay attention to dwell radio commentary of the struggle – and for free of charge!

The combat is also staying demonstrated stay on BT Activity Box Office, at a rate of £24.95

AFP or licensors Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury are set for an explosive rematch

Fury vs Wilder: How to listen

talkSPORT is bringing you nine hours of uninterrupted protection from 10pm on Saturday night by means of to 7am Sunday morning.

You can pay attention to talkSPORT via our radio player below or our on line streaming services in this article at talkSPORT.com.

You can also pay attention by way of the talkSPORT application, via DAB electronic radio and on 1089 or 1053 AM.

Abide by our are living weblog beneath for frequent updates too.

Fury vs Wilder: How much both equally guys weigh

Both equally fighters have arrive into this clash noticeably larger than for their 1st bout again in December 2018.

Fury weighs exactly three stone much more than the American, obtaining occur in at 273lbs (19st 7lbs) on the scales – 16½lbs heavier than aspect one vs Wilder.

Wilder, in the meantime, scaled 212½lbs (15st 2lbs 8oz) – 18½lbs heavier this time all-around.

Fury vs Wilder: The hottest odds

Fury acquire – 10/11.

Fury get by KO: 4/1.

Wilder win – 10/11.

Wilder acquire by KO: five/four.

Draw – 20/one.

*Finest selling price on Oddschecker. Accurate at time of composing.

Fury vs Wilder: The entire card and outcomes