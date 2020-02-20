[tyson-fury-vs-deontay-wilder-two-british-isles-start-time:-when-is-heavyweight-title-rematch?-envisioned-ring-walk-and-verified-undercard]

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder will finally meet once again in a single of the largest heavyweight title fights in recent yrs.

The unbeaten pair generated a thrilling come upon in Los Angeles in December 2018, clashing in an epic, still controversial attract and will rematch this Saturday – are living on talkSPORT.

GETTY Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder will clash once more in Las Vegas on February 22

In their fights given that, the Gypsy King conquer Sweden’s Otto Wallin on September 14 in a gruelling struggle that noticed him experience a horrible cut to the eye.

The Bronze Bomber, meanwhile, defended his WBC title towards Luis Ortiz in gorgeous vogue on November 23.

Fury vs Wilder II will be a single of 2020’s greatest bouts and here’s anything you need to have to know about the clash…

Fury vs Wilder: When is it?

It is using place on Saturday, February 22

The MGM Grand in Las Vegas is hosting the battle

It is owing to start in the US close to 8pm-9pm, dependent on the undercard

The British isles is 8 hrs forward so envisioned begin time about listed here is among 4am-5am Sunday morning

Wilder’s WBC crown as well as Fury’s ‘lineal’ standing and the vacant Ring Journal heavyweight title will be on the line

AFP or licensors Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury are established for an explosive rematch

Fury vs Wilder: How to hear

talkSPORT is the only place in the United kingdom the place you can hear to dwell and special coverage of the combat.

We will provide you 9 hrs of uninterrupted coverage from 10pm on Saturday evening via to 7am Sunday morning.

You can pay attention through our on the internet streaming support listed here at talkSPORT.com.

You can also listen via the talkSPORT app, via DAB electronic radio and on 1089 or 1053 AM.

Fury vs Wilder: The full card

Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury (Heavyweight)

Charles Martin vs Gerald Washington (Heavyweight)

Emanuel Navarrete vs Jeo Santisima (Super-Bantamweight)

Sebastian Fundora vs Daniel Lewis (Super-Welterweight)

Subriel Matias vs Petros Ananyan (Tremendous-Light-weight)

Amir Imam vs Javier Molina (Tremendous-Light-weight)

Rolando Romero vs Arturs Ahmetovs (Light-weight)

Gabriel Flores Jr vs Matt Conway (Lightweight)

Vito Mielnicki Jr vs Corey Champion (Welterweight)

Isaac Lowe vs Alberto Guevara (Featherweight)

Fury vs Wilder: What have the fighters reported?

“I’m anticipating a clean-reduce knockout,” mentioned Fury, when he spoke to talkSPORT the week ahead of the battle.

“It will be early on in the combat so we can all go out and get drunk! Have a great night in Las Vegas celebrating.

“I’m going to go for spherical two. I have been stating spherical two all camp and I’m going to adhere by round two. I really don’t know why, I really don’t know when but round two is when it is likely to be.

“From the very first combat I learnt that if I’m any good at all, then I’m going to conquer him in this rematch. If I’m completely useless, I’ll get rid of. No pressure on me, like!

“I simply cannot do anything about judges’ decisions, even worse things have took place in a boxing contest. Which is why we get to do it again and put it appropriate. The history will be set straight this time.”

Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury press conference clash

Wilder additional: “I’m happy and I’m energized that the rematch is lastly taking place. I want to give the fans what they want to see.

“I’ve been accomplishing it with my previous a few outings – Fury, Breazeale and Ortiz. They’ve been stunning gatherings – from my ring walks wherever I collect all the strength of the folks, to my uniforms that I put on to support distribute that electrical power.

“Then I give them what they all arrive for – the knockouts, and my knockouts have been amazing. I proved myself the initial time and I’m completely ready to do it yet again. It was a pretty controversial combat.

“I assure my admirers that there won’t be any controversy with this 1. I’m likely to finish it.”

Fury vs Wilder: Tale of the Tape Fury – Wilder Nationality: British – American Age: 31 – 34 Top: 6ft 9 – 6ft seven Stance: Orthodox – Orthodox Access: 85in – 83in History: 29–one – 42–1 KOs: 20 – 41 Rounds: 186 – 143 Debut: 12/six/2008 – 15/11/2008 Nickname: The Gypsy King – The Bronze Bomber

