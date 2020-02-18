[tyson-fury-vs-deontay-wilder-two-commentary-are-living-on-talksport:-how-to-listen-to-special-protection-from-las-vegas-this-weekend]

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder will fulfill in their rematch this weekend and talkSPORT will convey you special coverage of each individual punch.
The two superstars battled out a attract in December 2018 in a single of the most thrilling heavyweight fights of all time and will do it all around once again on February 22 at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.
Fury vs Wilder two will be just one of 2020’s largest sporting gatherings and talkSPORT will in attendance in Sin Town for all the motion.
We will convey you 9 hours of uninterrupted coverage from 10pm on Saturday night time by means of to 7am Sunday morning.
Former British cruiserweight Glenn McCrory, Battle Night time presenter Adam Catterall and talkSPORT’s Dom McGuinness will be at the MGM Arena in Vegas to bring you all the develop up, live motion and submit fight evaluation.
Fury vs Wilder 2 facts
Day: Saturday, February 22
Predicted US start time: 8: 30pm
Expected Uk get started time: 4: 30am (Sunday morning)
Location: MGM Grand, Las Vegas
Complete card:
- Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury – (Heavyweight)
- Charles Martin vs Gerald Washington (Heavyweight)
- Emanuel Navarrete vs Jeo Santisima (Super-Bantamweight)
- Sebastian Fundora vs Daniel Lewis (Tremendous-Welterweight)
- Subriel Matias vs Petros Ananyan (Super-Lightweight)
- Amir Imam vs Javier Molina (Tremendous-Light-weight)
- Rolando Romero vs Arturs Ahmetovs (Light-weight)
- Gabriel Flores Jr vs Matt Conway (Light-weight)
- Vito Mielnicki Jr vs Corey Champion (Welterweight)
- Isaac Lowe vs Alberto Guevara (Featherweight)
