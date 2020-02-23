[tyson-fury-vs-deontay-wilder-two:-david-haye-mocked-for-‘wearing-dressing-gown’-as-tv-set-broadcast-pundit]

David Haye’s attire was questioned by boxing followers on social media in the course of the early phases of the Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury rematch broadcast on Saturday night.

The former two-excess weight globe champion was functioning as a pundit for BT Activity on the fork out-for each-see occasion, and swiftly captured some awareness himself.

Haye’s purple velevet jacket caught the eye of multiple fans on social media.

Some asked irrespective of whether he was trying a Hugh Hefner effect.

Many others prompt that the ‘Hayemaker’ experienced made the decision to go to in his dressing gown.

You can study a spherical-up of the reaction underneath.

struggle evening

Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder two: Unique coverage of massive earth title clash GET IT Completed

Saunders updates on Canelo, hopes for ‘signed, sealed and delivered’ upcoming week RICHES

Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury 2 breaks huge heavyweight ticket income history struggle night

Fury vs Wilder commentary on talkSPORT: Listen to distinctive coverage from Vegas Income

Tyson Fury stands to make ‘well about $40million’ from rematch with Deontay Wilder Mandatory

Anthony Joshua up coming struggle: Day and location for Kubrat Pulev defence documented fears

What transpires if Tyson Fury’s eye minimize reopens against Deontay Wilder? GIANTS COLLIDE

How a lot Fury and Wilder weigh for rematch with Brit 3 stone heavier Thoughts

Wilder or Fury to earn? AJ, Tyson and additional heavyweight greats offer you predictions can not skip

Fury vs Wilder 2: How to hear, view and are living stream heavyweight showdown

Good to see David Haye accomplishing his most effective Hugh Hefner tonight. — Gareth Liddle (@Garethliddle1) February 23, 2020

Why is David Haye donning his dressing gown? 😂 — Martin Britnell (@martinbritnell) February 23, 2020

Is David Haye putting on a valour females nightie? — Craig Paterson (@CraigyP83) February 23, 2020