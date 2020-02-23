[Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder two Live: Key card beneath way NOW – begin time, commentary stream and round-by-spherical updates]

Live ON TALKSPORT
By Marc Williams
23rd February 2020,
2: 55 am
It is Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder aspect 2 tonight in a single of boxing’s major heavyweight title fights in modern many years.
The unbeaten pair generated a thrilling encounter in Los Angeles at the conclusion of 2018, clashing in an epic, however controversial draw.
Now it is time for the rematch and below is almost everything you require to know to follow the enormous clash…
- It is taking area on Saturday, February 22
- The MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas is web hosting the combat
- It is because of to start off in the US at all-around 9pm, based on the size of the undercard
- The Uk is 8 hours forward so anticipated start time over below is close to 5am Sunday early morning
- Wilder’s WBC crown as well as Fury’s ‘lineal’ status and the vacant Ring Magazine heavyweight title will be on the line
- talkSPORT is the ONLY location in the British isles exactly where you can listen to are living radio commentary of the combat – and for no cost!
- The struggle is also currently being revealed are living on BT Activity Box Office, at a value of £24.95
Fury vs Wilder: How to pay attention
talkSPORT is bringing you 9 several hours of uninterrupted coverage from 10pm on Saturday night by way of to 7am Sunday early morning.
You can hear to talkSPORT by using our radio player beneath or our on the net streaming provider here at talkSPORT.com.
You can also hear by means of the talkSPORT app, via DAB electronic radio and on 1089 or 1053 AM.
Follow our live site underneath for frequent updates much too.
Fury vs Wilder: The entire card and final results
- Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury (Heavyweight)
- Charles Martin vs Gerald Washington (Heavyweight)
- Emanuel Navarrete vs Jeo Santisima (Super-Bantamweight)
- Sebastian Fundora BEATS Daniel Lewis by unanimous factors decision (Super-Welterweight)
- Javier Molina BEATS Amir Imam by unanimous details decision (Tremendous-Light-weight)
- Petros Ananyan BEATS Subriel Matias by unanimous factors decision (Super-Lightweight)
- Rolando Romero BEATS Arturs Ahmetovs by second round stoppage (Lightweight)
- Gabriel Flores Jr BEATS Matt Conway by unanimous details conclusion (Light-weight)
- Vito Mielnicki Jr BEATS Corey Winner by unanimous points decision (Welterweight)
- Isaac Lowe BEATS Alberto Guevara by unanimous points selection (Featherweight)